Regional Premiere Of A STRANGE LOOP is Coming to Ground Floor Theatre

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Ground Floor Theatre has revealed the cast for the regional premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop with music, book, and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson and directed by Jeremy Rashad Brown playing December 3–19, 2026 at Ground Floor Theatre.

Originally produced Off-Broadway in 2019, A Strange Loop premiered on Broadway in April 2022, winning Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical at the 75th Tony Awards. A Strange Loop follows Usher, a Black, queer man writing a musical about a Black, queer man writing a musical. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is renowned for its raw, incisive humor and its deep dive into identity, self-perception, and artistic struggle.

Casting includes Christian Brown as Usher; Kali Jupiter as Thought 1; Alyssa Harris as Thought 2; Jenna Clayborn as Thought 3; Tommie Jackson as Thought 4; Beauregard Elliot as Thought 5; and Deitrich Calhoun as Thought 6.

With direction by Jeremy Rashad Brown, the additional production team for A Strange Loop includes music direction by Deonté Warren; choreography by Quinton Weathers; scenic design by Sani Ballard; lighting design by Luis Sandoval; costume design by Desiree Humphries; property design and set dressing by Analisse Quiñones; sound design by Rodd Simonson; intimacy direction by Andy Grapko; video design by Chris Hills; technical direction by Frederick Demps; graphic design by Erica Moreno with Valerie Johnson as production stage manager and Joi Green as stage manager.

Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize–winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all! Age Recommendation: Sixteen and up.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 09 Hrs 17 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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