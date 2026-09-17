Regional Premiere Of A STRANGE LOOP is Coming to Ground Floor Theatre
Director Jeremy Rashad Brown leads the cast of Christian Brown, Kali Jupiter, and Alyssa Harris in this Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Michael R. Jackson.
Ground Floor Theatre has revealed the cast for the regional premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop with music, book, and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson and directed by Jeremy Rashad Brown playing December 3–19, 2026 at Ground Floor Theatre.
Originally produced Off-Broadway in 2019, A Strange Loop premiered on Broadway in April 2022, winning Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical at the 75th Tony Awards. A Strange Loop follows Usher, a Black, queer man writing a musical about a Black, queer man writing a musical. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is renowned for its raw, incisive humor and its deep dive into identity, self-perception, and artistic struggle.
Casting includes Christian Brown as Usher; Kali Jupiter as Thought 1; Alyssa Harris as Thought 2; Jenna Clayborn as Thought 3; Tommie Jackson as Thought 4; Beauregard Elliot as Thought 5; and Deitrich Calhoun as Thought 6.
With direction by Jeremy Rashad Brown, the additional production team for A Strange Loop includes music direction by Deonté Warren; choreography by Quinton Weathers; scenic design by Sani Ballard; lighting design by Luis Sandoval; costume design by Desiree Humphries; property design and set dressing by Analisse Quiñones; sound design by Rodd Simonson; intimacy direction by Andy Grapko; video design by Chris Hills; technical direction by Frederick Demps; graphic design by Erica Moreno with Valerie Johnson as production stage manager and Joi Green as stage manager.
Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize–winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all! Age Recommendation: Sixteen and up.
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