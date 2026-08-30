THE RECIPE BOX To Make Regional Premiere With Austin Rainbow Theatre

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Austin Rainbow Theatre (ART) will present the Regional Premiere of THE RECIPE BOX, the newest play by acclaimed playwright Del Shores, starring Emerson Collins. Running September 4-19, 2026 at Ground Floor Theatre, the production marks only the second staging of the play anywhere, giving Austin audiences a rare opportunity to experience Shores' latest work under the playwright's own direction with Shores and Collins in residence as guest artists.

Best known for Sordid Lives, Southern Baptist Sissies, and Daddy's Dyin'... Who's Got the Will?, Shores has become one of the defining voices of Southern queer stories. His signature blend of dark comedy, outrageous family dysfunction, and heartfelt honesty has earned him a devoted following among audiences who see their own families reflected in his distinctly Southern stories. His unforgettable characters have been brought to life on stage and screen by an extraordinary roster of performers, including Leslie Jordan, Olivia Newton-John, Bonnie Bedelia, Delta Burke, Caroline Rhea, Beth Grant, Rue McClanahan, Beau Bridges, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Joining Shores for this production is longtime collaborator Emerson Collins, who produced and starred in A Very Sordid Wedding, the film adaptation of Southern Baptist Sissies and has been a key contributor to Shores' celebrated body of work. Collins will lead the cast of The Recipe Box, continuing a creative partnership that has helped bring many of Shores' most beloved characters to life.

In The Recipe Box, Shores turns his sharp eye toward a gay couple navigating the end of their marriage. When one husband unexpectedly finds himself living with his former mother-in-law-a gambling-addicted Southern firecracker-old wounds, family secrets, and plenty of hilarious dysfunction bubble to the surface. The result is quintessential Del Shores: biting comedy, unforgettable characters, and heartfelt moments that celebrate chosen family, forgiveness, and the enduring power of love.

In addition, Shores and Collins will headline the Glitter & Gossip Social, Austin Rainbow Theatre's annual fundraiser on Sunday, September 6 from 1 - 4 PM. Guests will enjoy stories from Shores' career in theatre, television, and film, live entertainment from Austin artists, Southern-inspired food and drinks, and other surprises while supporting ART's mission to amplify queer voices.

The Cast: includes Emerson Collins (Rick), Cynthia Sanders (Lou Wanda), Chelsea Manasseri (Oona), and Chris Skinner (Joah)

The Production Team: includes Del Shores (Director), Daniel Bergeron (Stage Manager), McKynzie Bartee (Assistant Stage Manager), Kevin Brown (Scenic Designer), Luis Sandoval (Lighting Designer), Nat Briceno (Sound Designer), MK Brown (Production Manager), and Max Stern (Production Assistant)

Performance Dates: September 4-September 19, 2026 Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 PM | Sundays at 2 PM (excluding Sunday September 6) Venue: Ground Floor Theatre 979 Springdale Rd #122 Austin, TX 78702. Tickets: www.austinrainbowtheatre.org/shows/the-recipe-box/

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