Photos: Get a Sneak Peek at ANNA IN THE TROPICS at Ground Floor Theatre

The Austin premiere of Anna in the Tropics, winner of the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Drama by Nilo Cruz directed by Carl Gonzales will run August 12-27, 2022 at Ground Floor Theatre.

See sneak peek photos below!

Shimmering with passion and poetry, this lush romantic drama embodies a family of cigar makers whose loves and lives are played out against the backdrop of Depression-era America. Set in Ybor City (Tampa) in 1929, Cruz celebrates the search for a new identity and a new land weaving the tale of a Cuban-American cigar factory with the arrival of a new "lector" who casts a spell on the workers, transforming their passions and desires through the affirming passion of art.

Starring Ben BazÃ¡n as Juan Julian, David Segura as Santiago, Tonie Knight as Ophelia, Cherry Mendoza as Marela, Briana Garcia as Conchita, Michael Galvan as Palomo, and Victor Santos as ChechÃ©.