Photo Flash: NEXT TO NORMAL Presented By The Wimberley Players

Next To Normal explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was also chosen as "one of the year's ten best shows" by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.



Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart.

Next to Normal runs at The Wimberley Players on weekends from Nov. 8 - Dec. 1. Tickets available at www.wimberleyplayers.org or by calling 512 847 0575

Meg Steiner

Beau Gregersen, Meg Steiner, Taylor Luke

Meg Stenier, Beau Gregersen

Taylor Luke

Cassie Martin

Michael Salinas

Michael Salinas, Cassie Martin

Nicholas Bordovsky, Meg Steiner

Nicholas Bordovsky, Meg Steiner

Michael Salinas, Cassie Martin

Meg Steiner

Meg Steiner, Taylor Luke

Cast

Beau Gregersen, Meg Steiner,

Cast





