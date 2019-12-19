Photo Flash: City Theatre Austin Presents A TUNA CHRISTMAS

Continuing all the fun of the 2019 holiday season, the City Theatre Austin is thrilled to present the hilarious comedy A TUNA CHRISTMAS by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears, and Ed Howard.

With quick-change zaniness and quicksilver one-liners, two incredibly talented actors introduce us to twenty-two of the wildest citizens in one small town bringing "joy to the world" in true Texas fashion.

Everything's bigger in Texas, including the folks and family we all know and love! It's Christmas Eve in the Lone Star state and radio station personalities Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie report local news on the Yuletide activities that have gripped their little whistle-stop of Tuna, the third smallest town in Texas, where the Lion's Club is too liberal, and Patsy Cline never dies. What's to be done about Joe Bob Lipsey's disastrous Christmas Carol pageant, a sabotaged yard-decorating contest, and a mysterious phantom on the loose and spreading havoc? With quick-change zaniness and quicksilver one-liners, CTC all-star actors Scot Friedman and Rick Smith introduce us to twenty-two of the wildest citizens of one zany town bringing all the "joy to the world" that make the holidays so special. Oh, holy night!

For more information visit www.citytheatreaustin.org.





