Penfold Theatre to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL CLASSIC RADIO CAST & THE GIFT OF THE MAGI

Penfold Theatre Company (Penfold) will bring two seasonal shows to the stage this 2024 holiday season beginning December 13 with It's A Wonderful Life and for two nights only Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast on December 20 at Penfold Theatre and December 22 at the historic Driskill Hotel. Tickets are available now.

Opening first, It's A Wonderful Life will play December 13-28 at Penfold Theatre. Formerly produced by Penfold as a radiocast, in this new, fully staged adaptation by Associate Artistic Director Nathan Jerkins, you'll fall in love with George Bailey and his timeless tale of despair, redemption, and hope all over again.

Back by popular demand is a radiocast like no other – the irreverent Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast is based on the screenplay by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza, adapted by Nathan Jerkins and will play two nights/three performances – late night on December 20 at Penfold Theatre in Round Rock with two performances on December 22 at the historic Driskill Hotel located at 604 Brazos St in Austin.

Cast, creative and show information for each production are listed below.

Penfold's new permanent home is now located at 2120 N. Mays St #290, Round Rock, TX 78664 in Rock Creek Plaza at I-35 and Texas Ave. Free parking is available on site.

It's A Wonderful Life

Adapted by Nathan Jerkins

Directed by Ryan Crowder

December 13–28, 2024

Thursday – Saturday at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 2:00 pm; plus Dec 21 at 4:30 pm and Dec 22 at 5:00 pm

Penfold Theatre | 2120 N Mays St #290 | Round Rock, TX | 78664

Casting for It's A Wonderful Life includes Zac Carr as George, Sarah Ferguson as Mary, Beau Paul as Potter, Robert Faires as Clarence and Taylor Flanagan as Violet.

Adapted by Nathan Jerkins and directed by Ryan Crowder. The Production Team includes Set Design by David Utley, Costume Design by Aaron Flynn, Lighting Design by Patrick Anthony, Sound Design by Lowell Bartholomee, Monroe Oxley as Technical Director, and Jocelyn Leyva Coronado as Stage Manager.

Audiences loved Penfold Theatre Company's “It's A Wonderful Life” radiocasts; now Penfold presents a full-scale production of the holiday classic. Re-adapted by Penfold co-founder Nathan Jerkins, this fully staged performance features familiar characters George Bailey and Clarence the Angel in a timeless tale portrayed by a virtuosic ensemble of actors directed by Penfold co-founder Ryan Crowder. A story that begins in despair leads to redemption and hope in this production brimming with Christmas warmth.

Age Recommendation: 12+ (Content: suicidal ideation, alcoholism, and domestic abuse)

Run Time: Approximately one hour and 45 minutes.

Special Events for It's A Wonderful Life:

Thursday December 5: Student Preview Performance

High School and college students may attend this preview with $5 student tickets.

Saturday December 7: First Saturday Soiree

Celebrate opening weekend with the cast and creative team.

Friday, December 27: Curtain Call Conversation

Join the cast for a post-show audience talk-back with the playwright and director.

Information on It's A Wonderful Life is available at penfoldtheatre.org/event/its-a-wonderful-life/2024-12-28.

Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast

Adapted By Nathan Jerkins

Directed by Jonathan Young

December 20, 2024 | Friday at 10pm

Penfold Theatre | 2120 N Mays St #290 | Round Rock, TX | 78664

December 22, 2024 | Sunday at 5pm & 8pm

The Driskill Hotel | 604 Brazos St. | Austin, TX | 78701

The cast includes Brett Weaver as Hans Gruber, Joseph Garlock as John McClain, Sarah Marie Currie as Holly McClain, Dane Parker as Argyle, Christine Hoang as Takagi, Nathan Jerkins at Ellis, and Ryan Crowder as vocal foley.

Adapted by Nathan Jerkins and directed by Jonathan Young, the Production Team also includes Sound Design by Brett Weaver and Lighting Design by Jennifer Crump.

Penfold Theatre Company presents the 1988 film Die Hard, reimagined as an irreverent, Prairie Home Companion-style radio Christmas special performed live onstage. Back by popular demand–and for one weekend only!–the show brings together a small company of actors who portray all the characters in this holiday action adventure while creating zany sound effects, complete with faux explosions and other audio shenanigans. The fun takes place at Penfold's new home in Round Rock and at Austin's iconic Driskill Hotel. Ho, ho, ho and yippee-ki-yay!

Age Recommendation: ages 14+ for adult language and (silly) simulated violence.

Run Time: Approximately one hour and 45 minutes.

Information on Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast is available at penfoldtheatre.org/event/your-old-fashioned-die-hard-holiday-radiocast-2/2024-12-22.

Membership and Ticketing Information:

Single tickets for both productions are on sale now and start at $19. Tickets are available online at penfoldtheatre.org.

Memberships are available now for Penfold Theatre Company's 2024-25 season. Members receive four tickets that can be used across the season. The remaining shows include It's A Wonderful Life, Ordinary Days, and Anton Chekhov Is a Tasty Snack. Membership also includes priority seating as well as discounts on additional tickets and special events, such as the Grand Opening Gala, Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast, and Maebelle's Suitcase. Memberships start at $89 and are available HERE.

