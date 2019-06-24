NNPN Introduces New Board Of Directors

National New Play Network, the country's alliance of professional theaters that collaborate in innovative ways to develop, produce, and extend the life of new plays, is proud to introduce its newly elected slate of board members. After a strategic planning process with Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at its center, NNPN's previous board voted to reimagine its governing structure in order to move closer to the equity and inclusivity it hopes to seed in the new play field at large.



For over 20 years, all Core Member theaters were automatically endowed with a seat on NNPN's governing board. As NNPN membership has grown, so has the board. With this new slate, a group of 16 directors - representing Core and Associate Member theaters, along with industry and audience ambassadors, as well as Affiliated Artists who are alumni of NNPN's many programs - takes up governance of the organization on August 1. The new board includes seven (44%) members who identify as a person of color and 11 (69%) are women. The group includes artists, administrators, industry experts, and patrons from all regions of the US, and representation of NNPN Member Theaters of all budget sizes.

From Executive Director Nan Barnett: "We are thrilled to welcome this New Group of leaders - some of whom have served on the board previously, some of whom are brand new to this facet of the organization. In addition to the great things we know they'll do in service to NNPN, we are proud to set this example of courageous change-making for our field. We hope to illuminate how big institutional shifts in the pursuit of equity and inclusion are not only necessary but possible.





