MOON OVER BUFFALO Comes to The HCCT

George and Charlotte Hay are fading theatre stars in the 1950s. Currently, they are playing "Private Lives" and "Cyrano De Bergerac" in rep in Buffalo, New York, with five actors. On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George's dalliance with a young ingénue, they receive word that they might have one last shot at stardom. The famous Hollywood director, Frank Capra, is coming to town to see their matinee, and if he likes what he sees, he might cast them in his next movie.

Unfortunately, everything that could go wrong does - abetted by a visit from their daughter's clueless fiancé, and hilarious uncertainty about which play they're performing caused by Charlotte's deaf, old stage-manager mother who hates every bone in George's body.

"Moon Over Buffalo," by Ken Ludwig, will fill you with mirth. "The play bursts with dynamic hilarity," says Laura Gisi, the show's director. "The cast's perfectly timed exuberant antics celebrate a love for theater that makes this production particularly enjoyable. What will you walk away with from this show? Non-stop, belly-busting laughter, cheeks that hurt from smiling so hard, and gratitude for the 'normalcy' of your own life." The Hill Country Community Theatre's third show of its 2019-20 season opens on February 13 for a three-week run through March 1.

Winner of two Tony Award nominations, critics consider "Moon Over Buffalo" a comedy triumph. The New York Post called it "stuffed with comic invention, running gags, and a superb sense of absurdity-an evening of farcical delight" and "this has to be one of the most hysterical things ever put onstage." HCCT's production of "Moon Over Buffalo" features Graham Avery, Katherine Clay, Doug Hart, Gabriele Grasmick, Cody Hirning, Kasey Hirning, Kyle Nasir Hirning, and Samantha Hudson. This show is PG-13 for language.

Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:15 PM. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets will go on sale February 6 for the general public. HCCT season subscribers may make reservations beginning February 3.

The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light.





