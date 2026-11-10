Long Center to Open Ice Rink on Austin Terrace With Holiday Programming

NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Long Center for the Performing Arts has announced their holiday lineup of performances and activities for the whole family, including the greatly anticipated Ice Rink at the Long Center, opening to the public on November 21 and running through January 4. Also, not to be missed are performances like Leslie Odom, Jr. The Christmas Tour, Graham Reynolds Ruins the Holidays, and the free, community-wide family event of the season, Santa on the Terrace presented by H-E-B.

Bringing extra cheer to the season this year, the Ice Rink at the Long Center will provide friends, family, and all of Austin an unforgettable experience to ice skate on the Long Center Terrace, surrounded by the performing arts center's iconic 'candy-cane' columns and one-of-a-kind view of the city skyline.

Opening November 21, tickets for the Ice Rink at the Long Center go on sale to the public on November 11, with presale tickets open to Long Center Members on November 9, with Members also receiving 20% off Ice Rink tickets throughout the season. Tickets start at $25, and include skate rental. The Ice Rink will be open weekdays from 3pm to 10pm, and 10am to 10pm on weekends and holidays. Some holiday hours will apply. Stay tuned to @longcenter on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for Ice Rink at the Long Center updates and ticket on-sale announcements, or sign up for Long Center emails.

This year's lineup offers new ways for Austinites to gather with family and friends and neighbors at the Long Center during the holiday season. Stunning rink views, holiday concerts, and free family events make this the premiere holiday destination for Austinites.

Accompanying the Ice Rink at the Long Center are several chances to enjoy the merriment of the season for the whole family:

Santa on the Terrace presented by H-E-B

NOV 28, 10:30am to 2:30pm, FREE

This family favorite event has been a Long Center holiday staple for over 10 years. Featuring free photos with Santa in front of the best view in town, it's not only free to attend but also the perfect way to kick off the holidays with friends, family, or even your pets. RSVP for free.

Leslie Odom, Jr. The Christmas Tour

NOV 29, 7:30pm, Dell Hall

Performing with the Austin Symphony Orchestra, Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist Leslie Odom, Jr. celebrates the most wonderful time of the year with a dazzling evening of music, warmth, and joy. Featuring beloved holiday classics from his original Christmas albums and songs from Hamilton. See tickets here.

Graham Reynolds Ruins the Holidays

DEC 11 & 12, 7:30pm, Rollins Studio Theatre

Returning to the Rollins Studio Theatre for the ninth time, genre-defying composer and bandleader Graham Reynolds will be burning down the house with his raucous, minor key versions of holiday favorites played by his big band and special guests. This local holiday staple is not to be missed and will sell out. See tickets here.

With more to explore on the Long Center's ever-changing calendar of events, including sold out nights with comedian Brett Goldstein and Giggly Squad podcast, 2027 is already filled with opportunities for more comedy with Anthony Jeselnik, nostalgic moments with Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet Film in Concert, and the glitzy, big-band sound of Pink Martini. Stay tuned for details on Black Friday & Cyber Monday ticketing deals.

Businesses looking to be part of the holiday magic at the Long Center are invited to explore corporate sponsorship opportunities throughout the season. Opportunities can be customized based on a company's goals and may include event presence, brand recognition, digital integration, hospitality, and other unique activations. To learn more about corporate sponsorship opportunities at the Long Center, please contact our Development team.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming