Live Zoom Reading Of THE RIVALS to be Presented by Austin Shakespeare

Austin Shakespeare is presenting the hilarious comedy of manners The Rivals by Richard Brinsley Sheridan, in an online reading at 5 pm, Sunday, May 30. Tickets are available at austinshakespeare.org.

"The Rivals is one of the wittiest romances ever!" said Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella. The story of a high-born Englishman who impersonates an impoverished lover to win the heart of Lydia Languish, who refuses to marry a well-to-do suitor, The Rivals has entertained audiences since its debut in the 18th century. "Comic characters abound, and we are delighted to have a bouquet of talented performers to bring them to life and laughter," Ciccolella said. The farcical romp that skewers money, class and marriage will be performed in contemporary fancy dress.

The Rivals will feature award-winning Austin Equity Union actors performing under the auspices of Theatre Authority for the benefit of Austin Shakespeare, which is a non-profit company. Marc Pouhé is the demanding but good-natured father Sir Anthony Absolute, Babs George as the infinitely misspoken, Mrs. Malaprop, Ben Wolfe as the legendary Bob Acres, and Jill Blackwood as one of the lovers Julia Melville. John Austin will play the hero Captain Jack Absolute. Originally from Austin, John has amazed Young Shakespeare audiences in the past as Romeo and Julius Caesar. After graduating from Boston University, John performed at the illustrious Arena Stage, DC. A delight for our Importance of Being Earnest audiences as Gwendolyn, Amani Dorn returns to portray the confused Lydia Languish.

Austin Shakespeare alumni Michelle Jackson returns to the company as the lively maid, Lucy, and Levi Gore returns as the playful servant, David. New to the company are Graham Emmons as the stalwart friend, Faulkland; recent Texas State University grads Lucas Matteson as the Irish rogue Sir Lucas O'Trigger; and Nicholas Ortiz as the clever Thomas, and current Texas State acting student Manali Sunkara as the humorous servant, Fag.

Austin Shakespeare is a proud member of the Austin Creative Alliance.

DETAILS:

WHEN: Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 5 pm

WHERE: Live on Zoom

TICKETS: $15 at austinshakespeare.org