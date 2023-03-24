Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LUCHADORA! Comes to St. Edward's University Mary Moody Northen Theatre Next Month

Performances run April 13 – 23, 2023. 

Mar. 24, 2023 
LUCHADORA! Comes to St. Edward's University Mary Moody Northen Theatre Next Month

Luchadora!, the award-winning play by Alvaro Saar Rios that celebrates female empowerment, lucha libre wrestling and honors the rich Mexican culture comes to the Arena Stage at the St. Edward's University Mary Moody Northen Theatre April 13 - 23, 2023.


When an aged pink lucha libre mask is found, an inspiring journey of heritage, cultural identity, and family traditions set in the world of lucha libre unfolds. The story starts in a small Texas town in the 1960's where young Lupita is about to unmask a big family secret. When Lupita decides to pursue her dreams of becoming a luchadora, she soon finds it difficult keeping her secret from her friends and, most importantly, her father. This moving story of a young girl defies the traditional roles of women and breaks barriers through drive, determination, y ganas!

The production is directed by KhristiÃ¡n MÃ©ndez Aguirre. Geared to audiences of all ages, the play is told with humor and embraces people with diverse backgrounds and experiences. It explores the question - what do we get out of breaking the rules when it means protecting the people we love?


"Luchadora is a vibrant show that deals with struggle and reward, grief and celebration, and it's so campy," said Mr. MÃ©ndez. "It's a good hard look at what we let people, and children, specifically, do based on their gender, and what the consequences of those restrictions are on how those children see themselves later on as adults."


The cast features guest artists Tonie Knight and Victor Santos.

Tonie Knight makes her MMNT debut playing Nana Lupita in Luchadora! Ms. Knight recently won a B. Iden Payne Award for her role as Ofelia in Anna in the Tropics with Ground Floor Theatre and was recently seen as Haikumom in Water by the Spoonful at Different Stages.

Victor Santos plays the role of Father. His previous credits include ChechÃ¨ in Anna in The Tropics, and Professor in Invisible Glass. Mr. Santos has served as a theater educator and director for 14 years and is a passionate advocate for Latinx theater.


The complete company includes St. Edward's students Mia Ramirez as Lupita, Sonia Mariah Fonseca as Vanessa, Ali Matos as The Mask Maker, Marcelo Rivera as El Hijo, Claire Lane as Liesl, Emile Sivero as Leopold and Vivienne Verges as Hannah. The ensemble includes Erick Aguilar, Ariel Blanco, Juan Diego Chaparro, Tyler Donovan, Christian Meaux and Kelly Moncla.


Director KhristiÃ¡n MÃ©ndez Aguirre is a theater-maker and researcher from Guatemala City and currently based in Austin. His recent directing credits include Estado Vegetal/Vegetative (Zilker Botanical Garden), Year of the Tiger (Texas Theater and Dance) and several readings at Teatro Vivo's Austin New Latinx Play Festival.

The creative team includes Luis Ordaz GutiÃ©rrez and Guicha GutiÃ©rrez (Costume Design), Kathryn Eader (Lighting Design), Louie Espinoza (Sound Design), Tenzing Ortega (Scenic Design), Ismael Soto (Properties Design), Tara Cooper (Hair & Makeup Design), RoÃ©n R. Salinas, Ph.D., (Fight Director) and Robert Tolaro (Production Stage Manager).




