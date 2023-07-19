LIZZIE THE MUSICAL at Austin Playhouse

Special Offer: Lizzie, The Musical slays the ATX! Come experience the music and the mayhem!

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Doctuh Mistuh Production's Lizzie, The Musical is open and taking no prisoners. This stellar production features Stella Frye-Ginsberg as Lizzie Borden, Leslie Hollingsworth as Emma Borden, Libby Detling as Bridget Sullivan, Maryanna Tollemache as Alice Russell, and ensemble members Madi Sipe and Jess Workman. This powerhouse sextet, backed by a not-to-be-matched rock band under the direction of Ellie Jarrett Shattle, wowed audiences in its opening weekend, and they're just getting warmed up! Seriously, these ladies can SING!


Lizzie, The Musical, written by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Steven Hewitt, is a rock musical adaption of the grizzly Borden Family murders in 1893 and the subsequent trial of Lizzie Borden. Lizzie made its premiere at New York’s Living Theater in 2009. Since then, Lizzie has “swung her axe in over 100 productions in 8 countries on 4 continents in 6 languages,” winning Best Musical honors in numerous cities.


Lizzie, The Musical only plays for two more weeks at Austin Playhouse! As a special bonus, we have added Pick-Your-Price Thursdays on July 20 & 27. So, get your tickets today.
For more information, go to https://doctuhmistuh.org/ or get tickets directly at https://doctuh-mistuh-production.ticketleap.com/lizzie-the-musical/




Review: LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL at Austin Playhouse Rocks!

Under the expert direction of Michael E. McKelvey and an outstanding all-female cast, Doctuh Mistuh’s production of Lizzie: The Musical is an enthralling and daring production that leaves an indelible impression. With its pulsating punk rock score, exceptional performances, and a narrative that captivates from start to finish, this theatrical experience is a must-see for anyone seeking an exhilarating exploration of history, feminism, and the complexities of the human psyche. Brace yourself for an unforgettable journey into the mysterious mind of Lizzie Borden.

LIZZIE, THE MUSICAL Slays Austin

The award-winning Doctuh Mistuh Productions, probably best remembered for its productions of Evil Dead, Heathers, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Nevermore, The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe, and Silence, The Musical, returns to Austin to present Lizzie, The Musical.

Review: BOX at Penfold Theatre

Despite the play's initial shortcomings, Penfold Theatre Company's commitment to delivering exceptional productions is evident. BOX remains a compelling story that sheds light on the imagined internal life of an important historical figure. King, not just playwright but Penfold Associate Artistic director, is to be acknowledged for a courageous initial premiere of this new work.

THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND at Dougherty Arts Center

Special Offer: THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND hits Austin!

