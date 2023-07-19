LIZZIE THE MUSICAL at Austin Playhouse

Doctuh Mistuh Production's Lizzie, The Musical is open and taking no prisoners. This stellar production features Stella Frye-Ginsberg as Lizzie Borden, Leslie Hollingsworth as Emma Borden, Libby Detling as Bridget Sullivan, Maryanna Tollemache as Alice Russell, and ensemble members Madi Sipe and Jess Workman. This powerhouse sextet, backed by a not-to-be-matched rock band under the direction of Ellie Jarrett Shattle, wowed audiences in its opening weekend, and they're just getting warmed up! Seriously, these ladies can SING!



Lizzie, The Musical, written by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Steven Hewitt, is a rock musical adaption of the grizzly Borden Family murders in 1893 and the subsequent trial of Lizzie Borden. Lizzie made its premiere at New York’s Living Theater in 2009. Since then, Lizzie has “swung her axe in over 100 productions in 8 countries on 4 continents in 6 languages,” winning Best Musical honors in numerous cities.



Lizzie, The Musical only plays for two more weeks at Austin Playhouse! As a special bonus, we have added Pick-Your-Price Thursdays on July 20 & 27. So, get your tickets today.

