KMFA to Welcome UT Butler Opera Center for MOZART EVERLASTING Preview

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KMFA Classical 89.5 (KMFA) will welcome The University of Texas Butler Opera Center for a special preview of Mozart Everlasting, a program with scenes from three of Mozart’s most celebrated operas. This November 5 Midday Music Concert takes place at the KMFA Draylen Mason Music Studio and is free and open to the public.

Artists from the Butler Opera Center will perform selections from Così fan tutte, Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), and Le nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro), offering KMFA audiences an opportunity to experience Mozart’s expressive vocal writing and memorable characters ahead of the program’s December performances. RSVP and find more information at kmfa.org.

This free noontime performance continues a longstanding collaboration between KMFA and the Butler Opera Center. Since 2021, the organizations have regularly partnered to present free previews of the opera center’s upcoming offerings, introducing Austin audiences to emerging operatic artists.

Previous Midday Music collaborations with the Butler Opera Center have featured selections from La Bohème, The Marriage of Figaro, Carmen, The Tales of Hoffmann, The Queen of Spades, La Traviata, Cinderella, and Il trittico.

PROGRAM SELECTIONS: Selections from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s, Così fan tutte, Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), and Le nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro).

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 11 Hrs 08 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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