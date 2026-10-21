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KMFA to Welcome UT Butler Opera Center for MOZART EVERLASTING Preview

Emerging opera artists will perform scenes from The Magic Flute, The Marriage of Figaro, and Cosi Fan Tutte.

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KMFA to Welcome UT Butler Opera Center for MOZART EVERLASTING Preview

KMFA Classical 89.5 (KMFA) will welcome The University of Texas Butler Opera Center for a special preview of Mozart Everlasting, a program with scenes from three of Mozart’s most celebrated operas. This November 5 Midday Music Concert takes place at the KMFA Draylen Mason Music Studio and is free and open to the public.

Artists from the Butler Opera Center will perform selections from Così fan tutte, Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), and Le nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro), offering KMFA audiences an opportunity to experience Mozart’s expressive vocal writing and memorable characters ahead of the program’s December performances. RSVP and find more information at kmfa.org.

This free noontime performance continues a longstanding collaboration between KMFA and the Butler Opera Center. Since 2021, the organizations have regularly partnered to present free previews of the opera center’s upcoming offerings, introducing Austin audiences to emerging operatic artists.

Previous Midday Music collaborations with the Butler Opera Center have featured selections from La Bohème, The Marriage of Figaro, Carmen, The Tales of Hoffmann, The Queen of Spades, La Traviata, Cinderella, and Il trittico.

PROGRAM SELECTIONS: Selections from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s, Così fan tutte, Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), and Le nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro).

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