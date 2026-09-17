The Fellowship to Celebrate John Coltrane’s 100th Birthday With SON SHIP at KMFA
This September 22 Midday Music Concert celebrates the 100th anniversary of jazz icon, John Coltrane’s birth.
KMFA Classical 89.5 (KMFA) will welcome Austin-based jazz collective The Fellowship led by drummer and bandleader Joshua Alderete for SON SHIP: A Century of John Coltrane.
This September 22 Midday Music Concert celebrates the 100th anniversary of jazz icon, John Coltrane’s birth. Free to the public, the program takes place at the KMFA Draylen Mason Music Studio.
Led by drummer and bandleader Joshua Alderete, The Fellowship will explore Coltrane’s extraordinary musical legacy through selections from A Love Supreme and other works from across his career.
More than a birthday celebration, SON SHIP reflects on the enduring message within Coltrane’s music. In a time marked by chaos and restlessness, The Fellowship looks to Coltrane’s music and its capacity to create peace, reflection, and serenity.
PERFORMERS: Joshua Alderete, drums and bandleader; Daniel “Lit Du” Durham, acoustic upright bass; Joseph Hernandez, piano; Daniel Thomas, tenor saxophone; and Chase Baird, tenor saxophone. RSVP and find more information at kmfa.org.
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