The Fellowship to Celebrate John Coltrane’s 100th Birthday With SON SHIP at KMFA

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KMFA Classical 89.5 (KMFA) will welcome Austin-based jazz collective The Fellowship led by drummer and bandleader Joshua Alderete for SON SHIP: A Century of John Coltrane.

This September 22 Midday Music Concert celebrates the 100th anniversary of jazz icon, John Coltrane’s birth. Free to the public, the program takes place at the KMFA Draylen Mason Music Studio.

Led by drummer and bandleader Joshua Alderete, The Fellowship will explore Coltrane’s extraordinary musical legacy through selections from A Love Supreme and other works from across his career.

More than a birthday celebration, SON SHIP reflects on the enduring message within Coltrane’s music. In a time marked by chaos and restlessness, The Fellowship looks to Coltrane’s music and its capacity to create peace, reflection, and serenity.

PERFORMERS: Joshua Alderete, drums and bandleader; Daniel “Lit Du” Durham, acoustic upright bass; Joseph Hernandez, piano; Daniel Thomas, tenor saxophone; and Chase Baird, tenor saxophone. RSVP and find more information at kmfa.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 08 Hrs 12 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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