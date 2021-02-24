Join TILT Performance Group's Game Night With TILT: A TILT Treasure
This screening with be available to stream from March 13th - March 27th, 2021 and will run 90 minutes.
Join TILT Performance Group in a screening of their B. Iden Payne award winning screening of Game Night with TILT: A TILT Treasure! This never before seen show took place in February 2020 and is full of fun and interactive games with their audience. It's all fun and games at Game Night with TILT!
Time & Location
Mar 13, 7:00 PM CST - Mar 27, 1:00 PM CDT
https://www.tiltperformance.org/the-lobby
About the Event:
Premieres Saturday, March 13th, at 7PM - 8:30PM CST at tiltperformance.org
Online Production Team:
Executive Director: Amy Tarver
Producing Artistic Director: Adam Roberts
Production Engineer: Dave Hawks
Graphic Designer: Scott Ferguson
