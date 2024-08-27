Jarrott Productions to Hold Auditions For Its 24-25 Winter And Spring Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jarrott Productions is pleased to announce auditions for two upcoming plays in its 10th Anniversary 2024-2025 season.

Auditions are by appointment only and full details are on the Jarrott Productions website at www.jarrottproductions.com. These auditions are scheduled for September 20th and 21st, with callbacks on September 22nd.

Jarrott Productions is seeking two male-presenting actors to play characters in the Ian Shaw/Joseph Nixon play The Shark Is Broken. This play takes a deep dive into the making of the motion picture Jaws. All of the action takes place aboard the Orca in the open ocean east of Martha's Vineyard, and centers on the film's stars Robert Shaw (father of the co-playwright Ian), Roy Scheider, and Richard Dreyfuss. Roles open are those of Shaw (the British actor who portrayed Quint in Jaws) and Scheider (the American actor who portrayed Brody); the role of Dreyfuss (who portrayed Hooper) has been cast. This play will rehearse in January and perform in February at Trinity Street Playhouse.

Jarrott Productions is also seeking both male-presenting and female-presenting actors to play characters in the new Jeffrey Hatcher adaptation of the Frederick Knott play Dial M For Murder. Still set in early 1950s London, the modern updates present a more interesting love triangle than the original, with harsher consequences if it were revealed. There is danger, murder, and not a little humor in this play. Roles open are Tony (the husband), Margot (his wife), Lesgate (a man with a shadowy past and present), and Chief Inspector Hubbard (one of Scotland Yard's finest); the role of Maxine (an American writer) has been cast. This play will rehearse in March and perform in April at Trinity Street Playhouse.

Jarrott Productions is committed to employing artists that represent a variety of backgrounds and perspectives. With that in mind, we are excited to receive submissions from a diverse range of actors who are representative of the communities we serve. We strongly encourage you to research our organization and reach out to us if you have questions.

