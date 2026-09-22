JOURNEYS to Kick Off Chorus Austin's 62nd Season
The concert features compositions by Joshua Maynard, Paul Winchester, and Martin Blessinger exploring themes of JOURNEYS.
Chorus Austin will kick off its 62nd season with Journeys on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church. The concert also marks the first season of award-winning pianist, innovator, and arts administrator Carla McElhaney's position as new Executive Director of Chorus Austin.
Journeys sets the tone for Chorus Austin's season, which is centered around the theme Songs for the Journey, featuring inspiring new works and beloved masterpieces to light the way on our shared journey. The concert presented by Chorus Austin's Chamber Ensemble features works by the winners of the 12th Annual Composer's Competition, sponsored in part by a generous donation from John and Dixie Paulos, and is supported in part by the City of Austin Arts, Culture, Music and Entertainment.
The Composer's Competition Winners include: Joshua Maynard's The Skipping Stone (Winner of the Young Composers Division) and Paul Winchester's The Road Less Traveled By (Winner of the Open Division). Additionally, Martin Blessinger's Sonnet 130 (Runner-Up of the Open Division) will be performed on the program, which explores various themes about the concept of journeys, including where a journey begins, the idea of journeying together, journeys into nature and into darkness, a heart's journey, and the journey home.
The Composer's Competition includes two divisions - the Young Composer Division, for composers who are under 30 years old, and the Open Division. In addition to being featured on the Journeys program, the winner of each division will receive a cash prize and a live recording of their composition.
Ahead of its official season opening in October, treble voices from Chorus Austin will join Ballet Austin for A Midsummer Night's Dream on Friday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, September 27 at 3:00 p.m at The Long Center. Magic and mischief take center stage in Stephen Mills' enchanting reimagining of Shakespeare's riotous comedy as confused lovers, mischievous fairies, and wayward spells collide beneath a moonlit forest canopy in this hilarious tale of romantic mayhem. Set to Mendelssohn's richly expressive score played live by the Austin Symphony Orchestra, Mills' interpretation is a playful, visually lush celebration of love in all its charm in this clever, whimsical, and irresistibly entertaining production.
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All My Sons
Patti Strickel Harrision Theatre (9/29-10/04)
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Boeing Boeing
TexARTS: Theatre & Academy (9/18-10/04)
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The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
Oscar G. Brockett Theatre (10/08-10/18)
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AMADEUS
City Theatre at Genesis Creative Collective (10/02-10/18)
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TUBU Fest: Theatre for Us by Us, A Disability Short Fringe Theatre Festival
Ground Floor Theatre (9/24-9/26)
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Ken Ludwig's SULLIVAN AND GILBERT
Austin Playhouse (10/15-10/18)
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Best Little house in Texas
BASTROP OPERA HOUSE (5/28-6/13)
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The Unknown Tour
Julie Rogers Theatre (11/07-11/07)
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TCU Horned Frogs vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Amon Carter Stadium (10/24-10/24)
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The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
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