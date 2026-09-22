JOURNEYS to Kick Off Chorus Austin's 62nd Season

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Chorus Austin will kick off its 62nd season with Journeys on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church. The concert also marks the first season of award-winning pianist, innovator, and arts administrator Carla McElhaney's position as new Executive Director of Chorus Austin.

Journeys sets the tone for Chorus Austin's season, which is centered around the theme Songs for the Journey, featuring inspiring new works and beloved masterpieces to light the way on our shared journey. The concert presented by Chorus Austin's Chamber Ensemble features works by the winners of the 12th Annual Composer's Competition, sponsored in part by a generous donation from John and Dixie Paulos, and is supported in part by the City of Austin Arts, Culture, Music and Entertainment.

The Composer's Competition Winners include: Joshua Maynard's The Skipping Stone (Winner of the Young Composers Division) and Paul Winchester's The Road Less Traveled By (Winner of the Open Division). Additionally, Martin Blessinger's Sonnet 130 (Runner-Up of the Open Division) will be performed on the program, which explores various themes about the concept of journeys, including where a journey begins, the idea of journeying together, journeys into nature and into darkness, a heart's journey, and the journey home.

The Composer's Competition includes two divisions - the Young Composer Division, for composers who are under 30 years old, and the Open Division. In addition to being featured on the Journeys program, the winner of each division will receive a cash prize and a live recording of their composition.

Ahead of its official season opening in October, treble voices from Chorus Austin will join Ballet Austin for A Midsummer Night's Dream on Friday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, September 27 at 3:00 p.m at The Long Center. Magic and mischief take center stage in Stephen Mills' enchanting reimagining of Shakespeare's riotous comedy as confused lovers, mischievous fairies, and wayward spells collide beneath a moonlit forest canopy in this hilarious tale of romantic mayhem. Set to Mendelssohn's richly expressive score played live by the Austin Symphony Orchestra, Mills' interpretation is a playful, visually lush celebration of love in all its charm in this clever, whimsical, and irresistibly entertaining production.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 06 Hrs 05 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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