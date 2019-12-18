Hill Country Community Theatre and Highland Lakes Equality Center Present OVER THE RAINBOW A Tribute To Judy Garland

Judy Garland still brings gasps of joy and excitement with her iconic voice - an unmatched talent! The Hill Country Community Theatre and the Highland Lakes Equality Center will honor the legend with a special event, "Over the Rainbow: A Tribute to Judy Garland," for two performances only.

Co-hosting the celebration will be Seth Smith and Kärin Frasier. Smith and Frasier will present the different stages of Garland's career, the songs sung at that time, and how the lyrics related to her at each point in her life. This unforgettable musical revue will feature pianist Dan McMurrough who will accompany your favorite vocalists from the Hill Country Community Theatre, Hisako Pack, Linda Raman, Toni Souther, Sarah Spillman, and Abigail Storm, with many tunes from Garland's award-winning career.

The Highland Lakes Equality Center exists to help members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer community and their loved ones develop deeper and more meaningful relationships and better understand each other through the center's educational seminars, support groups, and social activities. The primary purpose of HCCT is to present and promote quality theatre activities and programs that entertain, educate, and encourage community participation in support of performance and related cultural arts. Proceeds from the show will benefit both organizations.

Attendees can choose Saturday evening, January 11, at 7:30 p.m., or the matinee on Sunday, January 12, at 2:15 p.m. presented at the Hill Country Community Theatre, 4003 FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light. Adults pay $25 each, while students pay $12. Tickets can be purchased by calling the theatre's box office at (830) 798-8944, or online at www.theHCCT.org





