Hill Country Community Theatre Presents Seasonal Fundraiser - A Night of Music, Auctions, and Excitement in 1950s Style

Hill Country Community Theatre will present its upcoming Seasonal Fundraiser on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The event promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment, food, and fundraising, all with a charming 1950s twist. Attendees are invited to come dressed in their favorite 1950s attire (though this is optional).

As you step into the enchanting world of Hill Country Community Theatre, you'll be greeted with exquisite hors d'oeuvres, refreshing drinks, and a chance to win a cruise for two. The event will also feature a silent auction and a wine pull.

The evening will culminate in a spectacular one-night-only concert production of "Shake, Rattle, & Roll" by Shawn Kjos, a tribute to the golden era of rock 'n' roll. Our talented cast of performers will take you on a captivating journey through time, delivering electrifying renditions of iconic hits from legendary artists such as the Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, Dion and the Belmonts, the Chantels, Kool and the Gang, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, the Five Satins, and many more.

Prepare to be transported to an era of timeless melodies and infectious rhythms as the vibrant sounds of rock, pop, and soul fill the air. Whether you're a fan of the original hits or discovering these iconic songs for the first time, this show promises to be an exhilarating celebration of the music that shaped a generation.

The event will take place on November 4, 2023, at Hill Country Community Theatre from 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM. Tickets are available for $50 + applicable fees.

Take advantage of this incredible opportunity to support your local community theatre and enjoy an enchanting evening filled with music, memories, and more. Get your tickets now, and mark your calendars for a memorable night!

For more information on how to purchase tickets, please visit their website at Click Here or contact their box office at 830.798.8944.

Hill Country Community Theatre: Hill Country Community Theatre is a non-profit organization bringing high-quality theatrical productions to Cottonwood Shores, Texas, and the surrounding areas since 1985. HCCT's mission is to provide opportunities for people of all ages to participate in, appreciate, and enjoy the art of live theatre.