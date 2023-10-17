Hill Country Community Theatre Presents Seasonal Fundraiser - A Night of Music, Auctions, and Excitement in 1950s Style

The event promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment, food, and fundraising, all with a charming 1950s twist.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Review: Austin Rainbow Theatre Comes Out With SORDID LIVES Photo 3 Review: Austin Rainbow Theatre Comes Out With SORDID LIVES
Review: SORDID LIVES at Austin Rainbow Theatre Opens New Doors for the LBGTQIA+ Community Photo 4 Review: SORDID LIVES at Austin Rainbow Theatre Opens New Doors for the LBGTQIA+ Community

Hill Country Community Theatre Presents Seasonal Fundraiser - A Night of Music, Auctions, and Excitement in 1950s Style

Hill Country Community Theatre Presents Seasonal Fundraiser - A Night of Music, Auctions, and Excitement in 1950s Style

Hill Country Community Theatre will present its upcoming Seasonal Fundraiser on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The event promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment, food, and fundraising, all with a charming 1950s twist. Attendees are invited to come dressed in their favorite 1950s attire (though this is optional).

As you step into the enchanting world of Hill Country Community Theatre, you'll be greeted with exquisite hors d'oeuvres, refreshing drinks, and a chance to win a cruise for two. The event will also feature a silent auction and a wine pull.

The evening will culminate in a spectacular one-night-only concert production of "Shake, Rattle, & Roll" by Shawn Kjos, a tribute to the golden era of rock 'n' roll. Our talented cast of performers will take you on a captivating journey through time, delivering electrifying renditions of iconic hits from legendary artists such as the Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, Dion and the Belmonts, the Chantels, Kool and the Gang, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, the Five Satins, and many more.

Prepare to be transported to an era of timeless melodies and infectious rhythms as the vibrant sounds of rock, pop, and soul fill the air. Whether you're a fan of the original hits or discovering these iconic songs for the first time, this show promises to be an exhilarating celebration of the music that shaped a generation.

The event will take place on November 4, 2023, at Hill Country Community Theatre from 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM. Tickets are available for $50 + applicable fees.

Take advantage of this incredible opportunity to support your local community theatre and enjoy an enchanting evening filled with music, memories, and more. Get your tickets now, and mark your calendars for a memorable night!

For more information on how to purchase tickets, please visit their website at Click Here or contact their box office at 830.798.8944.

Hill Country Community Theatre: Hill Country Community Theatre is a non-profit organization bringing high-quality theatrical productions to Cottonwood Shores, Texas, and the surrounding areas since 1985. HCCT's mission is to provide opportunities for people of all ages to participate in, appreciate, and enjoy the art of live theatre.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
Review: ANTIGONE at Filigree Theatre Photo
Review: ANTIGONE at Filigree Theatre

Sophocles Antigone undergoes no less pleasant a fate in this excellent production. How lucky was I this Friday the 13th? Much more so than Sophocles’ ANTIGONE. Just as she has for centuries, ANTIGONE is working her way through another version of a doomed demise in David Rush's adaptation of Filigree Theatre's production of this classic Greek tragedy.

2
Review: BAT BOY THE MUSICAL Charms Audiences at ACC Photo
Review: BAT BOY THE MUSICAL Charms Audiences at ACC

While Bat Boy: The Musical may not be a conventional piece of musical theatre, its unique blend of humor, heart, and social relevance makes it a must-see for theatre lovers looking for something refreshingly different. The production’s commitment to the show’s spirit and eccentricity, coupled with a catchy musical score, ensures that Bat Boy's tale lingers in the minds of audiences long after the final bow.

3
Review: Austin Rainbow Theatre Comes Out With SORDID LIVES Photo
Review: Austin Rainbow Theatre Comes Out With SORDID LIVES

What did our critic think of SORDID LIVES at Austin Rainbow Theatre?

4
Review: SORDID LIVES at Austin Rainbow Theatre Opens New Doors for the LBGTQIA+ Community Photo
Review: SORDID LIVES at Austin Rainbow Theatre Opens New Doors for the LBGTQIA+ Community

'Sordid Lives' is a celebration of diversity and the messy, imperfect beauty of family. Del Shores' brilliant writing, coupled with the cast's heartfelt performances, transforms the play into a powerful commentary on acceptance. This production not only entertains but serves as an introduction to the inclusive spirit of the Austin Rainbow Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Video
Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company Video
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar announces dates for this year, Dec. 15 - 23, 2023 at the Palmer Events Center in Austin The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar announces dates for this year, Dec. 15 - 23, 2023 at the Palmer Events Center
Palmer Events Center (12/15-12/23)
AMAGING: Age isn’t just a number it’s a story in Austin AMAGING: Age isn’t just a number it’s a story
The VORTEX (2/08-2/11)
UNDARK: A Radioactive Puppet Play in Austin UNDARK: A Radioactive Puppet Play
The VORTEX (2/29-3/16)
Salvador Dali's Naked Feast in Austin Salvador Dali's Naked Feast
The VORTEX (10/21-10/21)
The Recently Deceased in Austin The Recently Deceased
Hideout Theatre (9/30-10/21)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Austin The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Bass Concert Hall (11/14-11/19)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Austin Come From Away (Non-Equity)
The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center (3/07-3/07)
The Austin Puppet Incident in Austin The Austin Puppet Incident
The Dougherty Arts Center (12/08-12/09)
Ride the Cyclone in Austin Ride the Cyclone
B. Iden Payne Theatre (10/26-11/05)
The Filigree Theatre presents “Antigone” in Austin The Filigree Theatre presents “Antigone”
The Filigree Theatre (10/12-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You