HCCT Sets New Dates For Camp

Under Phase II of Governor Abbott's plan to safely and strategically open Texas while minimizing the spread of COVID-19, youth camps can open. However, performance arts spaces that were closed as non-essential businesses in March have not yet been given the green light to reopen for performances. "So how do we have a theatre camp if kids can't put on a show for a live audience?" pondered Mike Rademaekers, the Hill Country Community Theatre's executive director. The solution - video record the performance!

Simple? Well, not so simple, but Rademaekers' Hollywood background combined with local Austin actor and filmmaker Patrick Lescarbeau's experience will allow this year's camp to take place. "We will still be producing the musical 'Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr.' on the stage, but it will be filmed and edited together like a movie," Rademaekers said. "Kids will learn the fundamentals of acting as well as techniques to perform for the camera, and they will gain the experience of how video productions are put together. Each student will get a DVD of the show."

The camp will run for two weeks from July 13 through 24, Monday through Friday, from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Health protocols published by Governor Abbott's office will be strictly followed. "There will be a lot of changes," said Rademaekers. "Parents not being permitted to enter the building is just one of the new rules to which we have to adhere. They must sign in and sign out campers from their cars in the parking lot. In addition to sanitizing everything, we are upgrading quite a few things in the theatre, including the faucets in the restrooms, to be hands-free. Your children's health and safety is our number one priority."

Christine Ashbaugh and Jordan Jones will head the program, and applications for acceptance are now being taken. If accepted, the price of the program is $310 per student, ages 8 to 17. Students will also be asked to audition with a video recording before the first day of camp.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories, "Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr." lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, book by Doug Wright, music by David Weinstein, is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance. "There are plenty of roles for guys and girls," said Rademaekers. "It is going to be an excellent experience for them!"

For an application, call the theatre at (830) 693-2474, email director@theHCCT.org, or go to www.theHCCT.org.

