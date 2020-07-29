HCCT Serves Comedy On Tap With THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY

The Hill Country Community Theatre is excited to present "The Savannah Sipping Society." In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women who are drawn together by Fate - and an impromptu happy hour - decide it is high time to reclaim their lives. Over six months filled with laughter and hilarious misadventures, these women successfully bond and find the confidence to jump-start their new lives and realize it is never too late to make new old friends.

"I am delighted to be directing this play with an all-female cast," says director Wendy Ferrell. "Each of these characters has a distinct personality and has had their share of life's experiences. They are strong, smart, funny, and complicated. In bringing these characters to life, I could not be more pleased with the enthusiasm of the talented actresses in this show. This show has a lot of laughs, warmth, and heart."

"The Savannah Sipping Society," written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, opens on August 20 and runs through September 27. There will be no shows on September 3, 4, 5, and 6. Performances will be on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:15 PM. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets will go on sale on August 13 for the general public. HCCT season subscribers may make reservations beginning August 10.

Ticketing procedures at the HCCT have changed. Seating capacity is limited, and seats are now assigned. For social distancing, seating is limited to pairs or singles. HCCT will try to seat groups as closely as possible, but there may be empty seats between you. The theatre encourages you to please purchase your tickets in advance and over the phone rather than in-person, by calling the box office at (830) 798-8944. Tickets are currently unavailable for purchase online. More about HCCT's new ticketing procedures and protocols for entering and exiting the building is on their website at thehcct.org/covid-19-updates.

The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light.

Shows View More Austin Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You