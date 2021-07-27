Hill Country Community Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

Hill Country Community Theatre has announced its 2021-22 season featuring two musicals and three comedies. The five productions in the season include the musical comedy "Nunsense A-Men!," a holiday comedy "A Doublewide, Texas Christmas," an evening of sketches from "The Carol Burnett Show," the new comedy "Breakfast Club," and the musical "Destry Rides Again." This marks HCCT's 36th year.

"Many plays were considered for the 2021-22 season," said Mike Rademaekers, HCCT's executive director. "With two musicals and three comedies, we know that the plays we've chosen are ones our audiences will enjoy."

HCCT opens its 2019-20 season in September with the hilarious musical comedy "Nunsense A-Men!" by Dan Goggin. Think of it as "Mrs. Doubtfire enters the Convent" with all the characters played by males. The Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters. As a result, they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show.

During December's celebrations, HCCT will produce the comedy "A Doublewide, Texas Christmas" by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. It is Christmastime in the newest - and tiniest - town in Texas, and it's beginning to look a lot like trouble in Doublewide. Not only are the trailer park residents dealing with the stress of the holiday season, but they have just discovered that Doublewide is being double-crossed by the County.

"The Carol Burnett Show" follows in February. Sketches from one of the most acclaimed and influential TV series ever. "The Carol Burnett Show" is one of the most popular and beloved shows in television history. You will love this opportunity to see some of her best comedy skits, performed live by the HCCT team.

In April comes the comedy "Birthday Club" by Phil Olson. Five women get together for their birthdays to drink, celebrate, commiserate, and support each other. One by one, we learn of their personal, work, and family issues, and when it is revealed that one of them went out with another's husband, the Vodka hits the fan. Will Birthday Club survive?

In July 2020, theatergoers will enjoy the musical "Destry Rides Again," Music and Lyrics by Harold Rome, Book by Leonard Gersh, Based on the story by Max Brand. A whoopin', shootin', hollerin' firecracker of a show! This musical is based on the novel by Max Brand and the famous 1939 movie starring Marlene Dietrich and James Stewart. Tom Destry is hired as the deputy sheriff of Bottleneck to rid the town of Kent and his gang. Frenchy, a saloon girl, saves Destry's life, and they become romantically involved.

Season subscriptions are on sale now on the theatre's website, www.theHCCT.org, or by calling the box office at (830) 798-8944. Season tickets offer savings over single ticket prices and advance ticket reservations.