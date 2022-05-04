HAIRSPRAY, CHICAGO, and More Announced For Broadway in Austin's 2022-23 Season

Broadway in Austin has announced its full lineup for the 2022-23 season. The season kicks off on November 1 with Chicago, and runs through June 2023.

The full season lineup is as follows:

Chicago

Nov 1 - 6, 2022

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Dec 6 - 11, 2022

Pretty Woman

Jan 17 - 22, 2023

Disney's Aladdin

Feb 14 - 19, 2023

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

Mar 28 - Apr 2, 2023

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Apr 21 - 22, 2023

To Kill a Mockingbird

May 9 - 14, 2023

Hairspray

Jun 13 - 18, 2023

Become a Broadway Subscriber with one of these options:

Traditional Subscription

Traditional Season Subscribers receive all of the convenience of season tickets, including priority access to Broadway performances before the general public, flexible ticket exchanges, ticket replacement services, and seat upgrade opportunities for future seasons.

Patron Club Season Package

Patron Club Subscribers receive access to premium seating at Bass Concert Hall, access to the Patron Club lounge, complimentary parking passes, and discount beverage coupons, plus all of the benefits of a Traditional Season Package.

Texas Inner Circle VIP Donor Season Package

This package includes membership in the Texas Inner Circle, a tax-deductible contribution to Texas Performing Arts that supports extensive campus and community engagement programs at The University of Texas at Austin. Texas Inner Circle VIP subscribers have the best Orchestra seats, access to the Texas Inner Circle Lounge with pre-ordered drink service and express elevator, early access to terrific touring concerts and other fine arts events at Texas Performing Arts, invitations to VIP special events, name listed in each program, plus all of the great benefits from both the Patron Club and Traditional Season Packages.

Learn more at https://texasperformingarts.org/broadwayinaustin.