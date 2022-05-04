HAIRSPRAY, CHICAGO, and More Announced For Broadway in Austin's 2022-23 Season
The season kicks off on November 1 with Chicago, and runs through June 2023.
Broadway in Austin has announced its full lineup for the 2022-23 season. The season kicks off on November 1 with Chicago, and runs through June 2023.
The full season lineup is as follows:
Chicago
Nov 1 - 6, 2022
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Dec 6 - 11, 2022
Pretty Woman
Jan 17 - 22, 2023
Disney's Aladdin
Feb 14 - 19, 2023
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations
Mar 28 - Apr 2, 2023
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Apr 21 - 22, 2023
To Kill a Mockingbird
May 9 - 14, 2023
Hairspray
Jun 13 - 18, 2023
Become a Broadway Subscriber with one of these options:
Traditional Subscription
Traditional Season Subscribers receive all of the convenience of season tickets, including priority access to Broadway performances before the general public, flexible ticket exchanges, ticket replacement services, and seat upgrade opportunities for future seasons.
Patron Club Season Package
Patron Club Subscribers receive access to premium seating at Bass Concert Hall, access to the Patron Club lounge, complimentary parking passes, and discount beverage coupons, plus all of the benefits of a Traditional Season Package.
Texas Inner Circle VIP Donor Season Package
This package includes membership in the Texas Inner Circle, a tax-deductible contribution to Texas Performing Arts that supports extensive campus and community engagement programs at The University of Texas at Austin. Texas Inner Circle VIP subscribers have the best Orchestra seats, access to the Texas Inner Circle Lounge with pre-ordered drink service and express elevator, early access to terrific touring concerts and other fine arts events at Texas Performing Arts, invitations to VIP special events, name listed in each program, plus all of the great benefits from both the Patron Club and Traditional Season Packages.
Learn more at https://texasperformingarts.org/broadwayinaustin.