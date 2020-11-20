Ground Floor Theatre Announces Fundraiser And Holiday Performance

Ground Floor Theatre announces a fundraiser and live-streamed one-time holiday performance for December 2020. Curbside Cabaret: A Celebration of Black Musical Theatre in America, a virtual fundraiser featuring some of Austin's brightest stars will be on December 11. Alex Garza will bring holiday favorite, Abuelita's Christmas Carol, back for a one-night event December 19, 2020 at Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale Rd.

Curbside Cabaret: A Celebration of Black Musical Theatre in America, hosted by Matrex Kilgore and Musical Direction by Dr. Ellie Shattles, will feature the vocals of Michelle Alexander, Jeremy Rashad Brown, Jessica O'Brien, Roderick Sanford and Courtney Santana as they highlight the best of black musical theatre. This event will stream live from Ground Floor Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on December 11.

Abuelita's Christmas Carol returns to the Ground Floor for the holidays, this time virtual. Since 2006, actor and writer Alex Garza has performed his beloved one-man holiday show all over South and Central Texas, with a stop on the West Coast in 2012 at the Santa Monica Playhouse. Garza brings Abuelita to life for this one-night only event Saturday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m.

CURBSIDE CABARET | December 11, 2020

Curbside Cabaret: A Celebration of Black Musical Theatre in America | Virtual Event

Musical Direction: Dr. Ellie Shattles | Emcee: Matrex Kilgore

Featuring Michelle Alexander, Jeremy Rashad Brown, Jessica O'Brien, Roderick Sanford, and Courtney Santana

7:30 p.m. | Suggested Ticket Price of $25 or Pay What You Can

https://www.groundfloortheatre.org/curbside

Ground Floor Theatre brings together some of Austin's top talent for Curbside Cabaret: A Celebration of Black Musical Theatre in Austin. Hosted by Matrex Kilgore (Ground Floor Theatre board member and theatre director), Curbside Cabaret will feature music from shows such as Once on this Island, Kinky Boots, Dreamgirls, Memphis, and more. Available to ticket holders on December 11 at 7:30 pm and will remain available until midnight on December 12.

ABUELITA'S CHRISTMAS CAROL | December 19, 2020

Abuelita's Christmas Carol | One-Night Only Livestream

Written and performed by Alex Garza

7:30 p.m. |Suggested price $20 or Pay what you can

https://www.groundfloortheatre.org/abuelita

She's no George Bailey! She's no Ebenezer Scrooge. She is, however, spicier than the both of them. Her name is Rosita, aka "Abuelita!" "Abuelita's Christmas Carol" makes a return to Austin' Ground Floor Theatre for a one-time 2020 performance. In this loving tribute to his maternal grandmother, Rosa Hinojosa, Alex Garza portrays a cast of dear and wacky characters including Lucas, Pedro, Feliza, and who could forget, the pet pig ghost named Agapito. A holiday treat for audiences of all ages.

Ground Floor Theatre believes in "theatre for everyone" regardless of ability to pay, so tickets are always "Pay What You Can". Tickets can be purchased at groundfloortheatre.org. To show support, visit groundfloortheatre.org to find a donate page and button. All funds will be used to help ensure rent and other operating costs are covered while the theatre is closed and unable to make any revenue. All donations are greatly appreciated.

