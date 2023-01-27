GODSPELL to be Presented at Mary Moody Northen Theatre in February

Godspell, the hit Off-Broadway musical that became a global phenomenon, will bring its joyful message to the Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward's University February 16 - 26, 2023.



The musical, based upon the Gospel According to St. Matthew, is a timeless tale of friendship, loyalty, and love. This intimate production, with music and updated lyrics by composer Stephen Schwartz and a book by John-Michael Tebelak will raise your spirit with the Tony Award-nominated score filled with the popular hits "Day By Day," "Learn Your Lessons Well" and "Turn Back, O Man."



The production, directed by Anna Skidis Vargas, celebrates building community and features a greener, more sustainable design through the reuse and upcycling of costumes, props, scenic elements and theatrical lighting.



"By exploring the themes of the show and partnering with community organizations, the company of Godspell, in collaboration with the Theater for Social Change course at St. Eds., has been finding ways that we can create an impact on our city beyond the stage," said Skidis Vargas. "Our plans involve holding a canned food drive at each show, where donations will benefit Campus Ministry, Central Texas Food Bank, and Out Youth. We want this kind of community engagement to become a regular part of our art making, with the hope that together we can build a Beautiful City."



The Godspell cast features guest artists Mattie Buzonas and Patrick Hartigan.



A graduate of St. Edward's Bachelor of Fine Arts program, Mattie Buzonas' recent theatre credits include Kissless at the New York Musical Festival, Ring of Fire at TexARTS and She Loves Me at MMNT.



Patrick Hartigan, who plays Judas, won a Grammy Award as a member of The American Boychoir. His television credits include Glee!, The XFactor and The 77th Annual Academy Awards. Hartigan's recent theatre credits include Jerry in The Full Monty at TexARTS, Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Broadway Palm, and South Pacific at Gateway Playhouse



Rounding out the cast are St. Edward's students Che Greeno as Jesus alongside Juan Diago Chaparro, Grace Coldicott, Sonia Mariah Fonseca, Lillian Harlow, Christina Hollie, Tyler Holmes, Kylie Gaddis, Gabrielle North, Mia Ramirez, Elsa Sanchez-Tolentino, Emile Sivero, Conor Tompkins and Vivienne Verges.



Anna Skidis Vargas, recently named as the resident director of the Mary Moody Northen Theatre and assistant professor of theatre arts at St. Edward's directs the production. Skidis Vargas is a director, actor, playmaker and educator who focuses on plays centering on Latinx and mixed identity stories. Prior to joining St. Edward's, Skidis Vargas served as producing artistic director at Theatre Nuevo in St. Louis. Her recent directing credits include The Book Club Play at MMNT, Spring Awakening at UT-Austin and Unmuted at First Stage Milwaukee.



The creative team includes Susan Finnigan (Music Director), Taylor Rainbolt (Choreographer), Susan Branch Towne (Costume Design), Jacob Foster (Scenic Design), Bill Rios (Lighting Design), Zia Fox (Sound Design), Leilah Stewart (Properties Design), Tara Cooper (Hair & Makeup Design) and Robert Tolaro (Production Stage Manager)

How to Purchase Tickets

Adult single tickets are $30, educator/seniors are $22, and student tickets are $15. Tickets are available by calling the MMNT Box Office at 512-448-8484 or at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221507®id=141&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stedwards.edu%2Fmary-moody-northen-theatre%2Fbuy-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



Show times

February 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 & 25 at 7:30 pm. November 19, 25 & 26 at 2:00 pm.



Venue

All performances will be held at the Mary Moody Northen Theatre on the St. Edward's University campus, 3001 S. Congress Ave, Austin, TX. Parking is free.

About Mary Moody Northen Theatre



Mary Moody Northen Theatre operates as a professional theater and stands at the center of the St. Edward's University Department of Performing Arts theater training program. MMNT productions allow students to discover their voices as performers, producers, and storytellers while working alongside professional actors, directors and designers. MMNT is the only undergraduate program in the United States that offers a full season of performances in agreement with the Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the union of professional actors and stage managers. Students may earn points towards union membership through stage management or acting in a MMNT production. The 2022/2023 season marks MMNT's 50th anniversary of producing outstanding productions that have enriched and engaged the Austin community and beyond.



About the Department of Performing Arts

The St. Edward's University Department of Performing Arts provides emerging artists a well-rounded foundation to become global leaders in the industry. In collaboration with the Mary Moody Northen Theatre, we provide rigorous training, mentorship, and practical experience in all facets of performing arts to create a more ethical and inclusive art form.

About St. Edward's University

St. Edward's University is a private, liberal arts college in the Catholic, Holy Cross tradition with approximately 4,500 students. Located in Austin, Texas, it is one of the top universities in Texas and offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate programs, including MBA programs and a master's degree in counseling. With a network of partner universities around the world, St. Edward's is a diverse community with educational opportunities designed to inspire students to cultivate a global perspective. St. Edward's has been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of "America's Best Colleges" by U.S. News & World Report and is #12 among Best Regional Universities in the West in the U.S. News 2019 rankings. For more information on St. Edward's, visit stedwards.edu/about.