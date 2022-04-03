Different Stages to Present Reading of MISS LULU BETT

Different Stages is set to present a reading of the first play by a woman to win the Pulitizer Prize, Miss Lulu Bett by Zona Gale. The reading will take place on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2 pm at The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd.

In small town Wisconsin, we meet Lulu Bett, the 34-year-old unmarried sister of Mrs. Ina Deacon. Lulu is a servant in the family home, earning her keep by taking care of the household. A visit from Deacon's impulsive brother Ninian brings unexpected romance and a marriage proposal. Seizing the chance to leave the Deacon home, Lulu marries Ninian and sets off to begin a new life. However, Ninian's past is discovered, destroying their relationship. Lulu reluctantly returns to the Deacon home, faced with the dreadful dilemma of telling the truth or lying to save the family's reputation. Read more about the playwright, Zona Gale, here.

Directed Norman Blumensaadt, Miss Lulu Bett features the following actors: Ian King, Bethany Harbaugh, Lana Dieterich, Anne Hulsman, Vanessa Hoang, Trey Deason, Beau Paul, Catie Hankins, and Dylan Strickland.

Tickets are $10 for General Admission. For tickets and more information, call 512-926-6747 or click here. i??For the safety of the actors, staff and everyone in the theatre, Different Stages is requiring all Audience members to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 5 days of the performance. Additionally, all Audience members must wear masks in the theatre.

differentstagescompany@yahoo.com

www.differentstagestheatre.org