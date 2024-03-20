Comedian Karen Morgan Comes tot he Eisemann Center Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season with Karen Morgan and her Far Out Way Back Comedy Tour on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 7:30 pm in the Bank of America Theatre. Join Karen on a hilarious trip back to a time when rocks were pets, carpets were shag and bike seats were bananas. This is a clean and nostalgic comedy show particularly for those of a certain age who grew up playing outside without bike helmets or adult supervision and are still here to laugh about it.



Karen grew up in the 1970s in Athens, Georgia. A former trial attorney, she began her comedy career in 2005 as a Finalist on Nick at Nite’s Search for the Funniest Mom in America. She now has two Dry Bar Comedy Specials: Go Dawgs (with millions of views on Facebook & YouTube) and Rub Dirt on It (Top 10 List of 2023), two comedy albums and a lot of frequent flyer miles. She can be heard on Sirius XM Radio and other audio streaming platforms. Karen’s TV appearances include comedy shows like “Gotham Comedy Live” as well as national TV ads for companies like Wal-Mart and Zyrtec. Karen’s latest comedy album, Shiny Happy People Laughing (named with special permission from REM), was recorded last fall in her hometown of Athens, Georgia and continues the nostalgic and hilarious material about family and everyday life.



Still licensed to practice law in Maine and Georgia, Karen’s humor brings laughter to many corporate events and fundraisers for charitable organizations. She lives in Cumberland, Maine, where she is an avid open water swimmer and is cold most of the year. She loves to travel for comedy shows, especially if there is a Waffle House along the way.

Tickets are $20-$30 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.