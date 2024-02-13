Cast and Creatives Set for EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Austin Playhouse

Austin Playhouse has revealed the cast and creatives for the poignant and touching one-person show Every Brilliant Thing. Written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, Every Brilliant Thing will run April 26 – May 19, 2024 at Austin Playhouse's newly constructed Studio Stage.

Starring Joseph Garlock, most recently seen in the Austin Playhouse production of The Immigrant, and Directed by Artistic Company Member Molly Karrasch, Every Brilliant Thing is an ode to joy. Hilarious and uplifting, this candid immersive play is about life, loss, and the lengths we'll go to for the ones we love. Performed in the round blending comedy, improv, and audience interaction, Every Brilliant Thing tells an individual story of growing up in the shadows of a mother's struggle with suicidal depression while learning to grapple with one's own journey and life expectations.

“When Lara Toner Haddock handed me this script years ago, I was instantly in love. Yes, this is a show about suicide, but it's also a show about unbridled joy, small delights, and true love. It's about having to cope with the most difficult moments in life with the tools we have at our fingertips,” said director Karrasch. You can't help but cheer on the valiant attempts of a young boy (and the man he becomes) to bring light into his mother's dark inner world. His ambitious and loving venture ultimately does not save her, but we get a sense that it has saved him from the darkest corners of the shadow cast by such a loss. I think audiences will connect with the very human need to visit and honor the dark corners of life while doing our best to dwell in the light and remembering to celebrate the brilliant moments - however small, big, or immeasurable.”

Located on the second floor of Austin Playhouse's interim venue in West Campus, a large 25' x 37' meeting room has been renovated to include acoustic paneling and will be used for rehearsals, readings, workshops, classes, and small performances. The Austin Playhouse Studio Stage boasts a 20' x 14' stage area and flexible seating for up to 50. Every Brilliant Thing will seat 45 audience members creating an intimate and interactive experience.

Additional production team includes lighting design by Mark Novick, sound design by Robert S. Fisher, costume design by Diana Huckaby, and stage management by James Davery.

The performances will take place at Austin Playhouse West Campus at 405 West 22nd St. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio St.