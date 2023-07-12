Cast Set for HEAD OVER HEELS at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre has revealed the cast and creatives for the regional premiere of Head Over Heels with musical direction of the band by Rock-N-Roll Hall of Famer and Go-Go bassist Kathy Valentine. Written by Jeff Whitty and James Magruder with music and lyrics by 2021 Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Go-Go’s. This joyful Broadway hit follows a royal family on a quest from their Arcadian Kingdom to find love and to keep their famous “Beat.” Head Over Heels will play August 9-September 10, 2023 under the direction of Dave Steakley with musical direction of the cast by Allen Robertson at The Topfer at ZACH with a ZACH360 immersive experience.

ZACH360 is ZACH's artistic initiative creating dynamic theatre experiences that are intimate, revelatory, and fun. Actors are in close proximity to the audience and will create opportunities of active participation for patrons during the performance. Audience members are engaged in the storytelling, as ZACH takes a fresh approach to familiar work.

“I always associate The Go-Gos with summertime in Austin, and when I thought about this show I wanted to stage it in Barton Springs, a completely impractical idea,” said Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. “Just as Shannon Sedwick brought the pool inside decades ago at Esther’s Follies, we invite everyone to dive into this raucous rock-n-roll splash zone with a scenic design by Michelle Ney made entirely from pool inflatables - inner tubes, floats, specialty inflatables and a ball pit! It will be the best dance party in Austin this summer ‘cause we get the BEAT!”

Casting for Head Over Heels includes Colin Trudell as Musidorias, Stephanie Jones as Pamela, Mariel Ardila as Philoclea, Ryan Everett Wood as Basilius, Jill Blackwood as Gyencia, Tyler Jones as Dametas, Hannah Lauren Wilson as Mopsa, Cecil Washington, Jr. as Pythio, and Misha Brown and Jade Kelly as Understudies.

The all-female band includes legendary female musicians Eve Monsees on guitar, Emily Gimble on piano, Kristy McInnis on drums, with Kathy Valentine on bass. Full bios and headshots for the Head Over Heels band members can be found HERE.

“I fell in love with The Go Go’s my first year at the University of Texas and I got to see them play live a lot in those years. It’s a dream come true to now collaborate with Kathy Valentine on creating this Head Over Heels specifically for Austin, since this is the place the two of us have called home the longest,” continued Steakley, “I’m thrilled to welcome back ZACH faves like Jill Blackwood, Cecil Washington and Tyler Jones to join artists new to ZACH, who are soon to be new favorites because these folks sing the house down!”

Head Over Heels is directed by Dave Steakley with musical direction of the band by Kathy Valentine and musical direction of the cast by Allen Robertson. Additional production team includes Cassie Abate as Choreographer, Michelle Ney as Scenic & Properties Designer, Christopher Evans as Projections Designer; Jeffrey Meek as Costume Designer; Serret Jensen as Hair & Makeup Designer; Sarah Maines as Lighting Designer; Daniel Lundberg as Sound Designer; Shannon Richey as Stage Manager; Casey Boriskie as Assistant Stage Manager;Ruben Cruz as Assistant Stage Manager; and Insha Iqbal as Assistant to the Director.

Special Events in celebration of Head Over Heels:

Pride Night on Thursday, August 10, 2023

Press Night – Friday, Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:30pm; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

Champagne Opening Night – Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:30pm

ASL/Open Captioned performance on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Head Over Heels

Music and Lyrics by The Go-Go’s

Conceived and Original Book by Jeff Whitty

Adapted by James Magruder

Based on The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney

Directed by Dave Steakley

Musical Direction of the band by Kathy Valentine

Musical Direction of the cast by Allen Robertson

When: August 9 – September 10, 2023

Where: ZACH360 on The Topfer at ZACH | 202 S Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $25 available at ZACH’s Box Office – 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org



About Head Over Heels:

zachtheatre.org/headoverheels

This laugh-out-loud love story about the outrageous escapades of a royal family is set to the music of the iconic 1980’s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s in a ZACH360 immersive dance party experience, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” and Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You.”

PRESS: For press seats, interviews, and all other inquiries, please contact nicole.shiro@motelycrewmedia.com.

TICKETING AND MEMBERSHIPS:

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541 Tuesday through Friday, 12–5 p.m. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. A limited number of Pay–What–You–Will tickets are available the day of for the first weekend of performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

ZACH XP memberships are $39 per month and give access to all Mainstage and Family Series shows, including Head Over Heels, August 9 to September 10, and all 2023-24 shows. ZACH XP Members get early access to reserve seats for the 2023-24 season Summer 2023. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.

Visit zachtheatre.org/shows-events/subscribe to learn more.

About ZACH Theatre

A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin’s leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Jamie Herlich. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans – 57,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit https://www.zachtheatre.org for more information.