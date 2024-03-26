Cast Set for EMMA Regional Premiere at Austin Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Austin Playhouse has revealed the cast and creatives for the regional premiere of Emma, based on the novel by Jane Austen, written by Kate Hamill and directed by Lara Toner Haddock playing May 31 – June 30, 2024. Tickets on sale now.

Not your grandmother’s Emma, this playful twist on a classic will make its regional premiere with Austin Playhouse. This adaptation by Kate Hamill had its world premiere at Minneapolis’s Guthrie Theatre in 2022. Hamill’s Emma approaches the work in radical ways, leaning into screwball comedy with a joyous fast-paced take on the classic that shows the Regency-era with quirky, modern twists that speak to not only then but now.

Casting for Emma includes Ella Mia Carter as Emma, Michelina Haralson as Harriet Smith, Stephen Mercantel as Mr. Knightley, David Stahl as Mr. Woodhouse, Hans Venable as Mr. Weston, Bailey Ellis as Mr. Elton, Sarah Zeringue as Anne Weston, Nick Hunter as Frank Churchill, Sarah Chong Dickey as Jane Fairfax, andLaura Walberg as Miss Bates.

“We’re in this cultural moment where Barbie dominated the box office and Taylor Swift and Beyoncé had wildly successful world tours. Of all Jane Austen's heroines, Emma is undoubtedly the one that naturally fits into this empowered female superstar moment,” said director Toner Haddock. “With this adaptation, Kate Hamill has created an updated Emma that's still set in Regency England but embraces a connection to today’s world, making the play feel so relevant and also this vibrant celebration. We look forward to creating an unforgettable theatrical experience that will be a real treat for die-hard Austen fans, but also just as welcoming and rewarding for folks coming to this story for the first time.”

Directed by Lara Toner Haddock the production team also includes lighting design by Mark Novick, scenic design by Mike Toner, sound design by Robert S. Fisher, costume design by Buffy Manners, with dramaturgy by Margaret Hoard, choreography by Erin Ryan, and Robert Tolaro as stage manager and Grace Ramsden as assistant stage manager.

The performances will take place at Austin Playhouse’s new interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd St. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio St.



