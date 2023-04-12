Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cast Set for BIG FISH Austin Premiere at Austin Playhouse

The production runs June 2– July 2, 2023.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Austin Playhouse has announced the cast for the Austin premiere of a new, intimate version of the heartwarming musical, Big Fish by Andrew Lippa and directed by Lara Toner Haddock with musical direction by Lyn Koenning playing. Tickets on sale now at austinplayhouse.com/bigfish.

Overflowing with heart and humor, Big Fish is an extraordinary musical that celebrates the magic of theatre and the power of a great story. Based on the celebrated novel Big Fish: A Novel of Mythical Proportions by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton, Big Fish revolves around the relationship between father and son - Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman, and his adult son, Will, who looks for what is behind his father's tall stories.

The 12 person cast includes Andrew Cannata as Edward Bloom, Connor Barr as Will Bloom, Sarah Zeringue as Sandra Bloom, Liam Minor as Young Will, Cara Bernstein as Josephine Bloom, Braden Tanner as Karl the Giant, Stephen Mercantel as Amos Callaway/Dr. Bennett, Brian Coughlin as Don Price, Kia Malone as The Witch, Amy Morgan Minor as Jenny Hill, Mia Carter as Girl in the Water, and Nicholas Hunter as Zacky Price/Mayor.

Directed by Lara Toner Haddock with musical direction by Lyn Koenning, the production team also includes choreography by Erin Ryan, costume design by Jessi Rose, lighting design by Mark Novick, and sound design by Robert S. Fisher.

The performances will take place at Austin Playhouse's new interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio.

Performance Details:

BIG FISH | June 2-July 2, 2023 | AUSTIN PREMIERE

Big Fish

Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

Book by John August

directed by Lara Toner Haddock | musical direction by Lyn Koenning

June 2-July 2, 2023 | Thurs - Sat at 8:00 p.m. and Sun at 5:00 p.m. | Sun July 2 at 2:00 p.m.

Austin Playhouse (new West Campus location) | 405 West 22nd | Austin TX 78705

austinplayhouse.com/bigfish

Tickets are $38-44; with Pick-Your-Price Thursdays and Half-Price Student Tickets are available at austinplayhouse.com; group discounts are available for parties of 10+ with a pre-show party reception room available. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com

A fantastical musical adventure inspired by a father's incredible stories.

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest... and then some! Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him. But his son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales.

Age Recommendation: Ages 10 and up.

Children under 5 are not permitted.​

Covid Policy: For patrons who prefer extra precautions, a "Masks Mandatory" performance is available on Sunday, June 4.

Subscriptions and Ticketing Information: Tickets are $38-44 with Pick-Your-Price Thursdays and Half-Price Student Tickets. Group discounts are available for parties of 10+ with a pre-show party reception room available. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com. Single tickets on sale now at austinplayhouse.com.




Bottle Alley Theatre prides itself on being a DIY theatre company, and they do it incredibly well. For their current production, SELF PORTRAITS, the company has a couple of tables laden with props, a couple of folding chairs, two tall stools, a canvas backdrop, and a small space for the actors to work.
Communication By Captivation is making their Texas theatrical debut with FRANK'S LIFE, the dark comedy that inspired the hit Jim Carrey film 'The Truman Show!'
ZACH Theatre has announced Cliff Hannon as the new General Manager.
Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10 a.m.

April 13, 2023

Communication By Captivation is making their Texas theatrical debut with FRANK'S LIFE, the dark comedy that inspired the hit Jim Carrey film 'The Truman Show!'
April 13, 2023

ZACH Theatre has announced Cliff Hannon as the new General Manager.
April 13, 2023

The Austin Gay Men's Chorus will take the stage for Ascending Colour: An AGMC Concert, which will spotlight music arranged and composed by people of color and the LGBTQIA+ communities, on Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m. at First Austin, 901 Trinity Street, Austin, TX 78701.
April 12, 2023

Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10 a.m.
