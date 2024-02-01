Cast Set for A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at ZACH Theatre

The production will run February 20 – May 12, 2024 with both public and school performances. 

By: Feb. 01, 2024

ZACH Theatre’s Family Series will bring their production of A Year with Frog and Toad under the direction of Sara Burke with choreography by Karly Powell and musical direction by Allen Robertson to The Kleberg at ZACH February 20 – May 12, 2024 with both public and school performances. 

Nominated for three Tony Awards® – including Best Musical, A Year with Frog and Toad is based on Arnold Lobel's well-loved book telling the story of a friendship that endures, weathering all seasons. In addition to public performances, A Year with Frog and Toad will play weekdays, February 20–May 10 for almost 13,000 students at various schools across Central Texas. 

A Year with Frog and Todd stars Jillian Sainz as Frog and Victoria Brown as Toad with Jon Paul Lopez as Ensemble/Snail, Mykkaela Garcia as Ensemble/Turtle, Alexandra Guerrero as Ensemble/Mouse, Aria Lee as Ensemble/Mouse, and Maddie Brimmer as Understudy/Snail/Turtle. 

“Delving into the charming world of A Year with Frog and Toad has been a treat. At its core, it’s a heartwarming musical that rekindles the joys of friendship and explores the richness of those relationships,” said Director Sara Burke. “I’m sure most of us remember Arnold Lobel's beloved stories that celebrate the simple, profound moments that make life beautiful, and I think friends of all ages will enjoy seeing Frog & Toad's adventures and ‘misadventures’ brought to life at ZACH. In a world chasing grandeur, Frog and Toad remind us that joy often lies in life's simplest moments – a swim, a cookie, a shared story.”

A Year with Frog and Toad is directed by Sara Burke with choreography by Karly Powell and musical direction by Allen Robertson. Additional production team includes John Aaron Bell as scenic designer, Christina Montgomery as costume designer, Rachel Atkinson as lighting designer, Timothy Riggs as sound designer and Ruben Cruz as stage manager. 

Special Events in celebration of A Year with Frog and Toad:

  • Pay What You Will Week – Tuesday, February 20 – Sunday, February 25, 2024
  • ASL Performance – Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 2pm

About A Year with Frog and Toad

When:     February 20 – May 12, 2024 (Public Performances)

                    Friday, February 23 at 7pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm; No performances March 3–16
Where:  The Kleberg at ZACH | 1510 Toomey Rd | Austin, TX | 78704
Tickets: Start at $16 (Youth) and $22 (Adults) available at ZACH’s box office – 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org. For school performances please contact 512-476-0594 x2.

Summary: zachtheatre.org/frogtoad

(Family Friendly) Based on Arnold Lobel’s beloved book, the Tony-nominated musical A Year with Frog and Toad celebrates enduring friendship and life’s lesson as Frog and Toad navigate the changing seasons together, engaging audiences with a charming blend of vaudeville, make-believe, and an enchanting jazzy score that delights the whole family.

Age Recommendation: 3 and up
Run time: Approximately 55 minutes with no intermission. 

TICKETING AND MEMBERSHIPS:

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541 Tuesday through Friday, 12–5 p.m. Free, short-term and convenient parking is available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. A limited number of Pay–What–You–Will tickets are available the first week of performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x126 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

ZACH XP memberships are $39 per month and give access to all Mainstage and Family Series shows. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.

Visit zachtheatre.org/shows-events/subscribe to learn more.




