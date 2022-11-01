Cast Announced for All-Female A CHRISTMAS CAROL CLASSIC RADIOCAST at Penfold Theatre Company

Penfold Theatre Company has announced the cast and creatives for A Christmas Carol Classic Radiocast running December 8-17, 2022 at the Old Settlers Association of Williamson County and three performances only at the historic Driskill Hotel on December 22-23, 2022 as part of the Great Plays in Great Places series. Directed by Carl Gonzales with original script by Associate Artistic Director Nathan Jerkins, 2022 marks the 11th Anniversary of this holiday tradition.

An all-female cast will bring A Christmas Carol Classic Radiocast to life in the live radio show format using foley sound effects to tell the stirring story of an ice-hearted miser who is given his last shot at redemption one miraculous night.

Featuring Amber Quick, Yunina Barbour-Payne, Bianka Torres, Eva McQuade, and Michelle Alexander.

Written by Nathan Jerkins and directed by Carl Gonzales the production team also includes Costume Design by Pam Fletcher Friday, Sound Design by Brett Weaver, Lighting Design by MacKenzie Mulligan, Set Design and Technical Direction by Desi Roybal, Dialect Coach Ryan Crowder, with Astrid Rangel as Stage Manager and Lacey Cannon Gonzales as Production Manager.

Two preview reading performances of Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Radiocast directed by Jonathan Young will also be offered for the holidays. These new script-in-development readings written by Nathan Jerkins will be held on December 17 between performances of A Christmas Carol Classic Radiocast and on December 22 post performance of A Christmas Carol Classic Radiocast.

After years of sincere retellings of beloved, nostalgia-soaked Christmas stories, Penfold's fictional 1940's radiocasters bring you to an "after dark" version of Die Hard, reimagined as the irreverent, "Prairie Home Companion" Christmas Special that never should have existed. The small company of voice actors will create the large cast of terrorists, hostages, police, newscasters, and family as well as the live foley sound effects of explosions, gunfire, bleeding, property damage, and hugs. Because some nights Christmas just isn't Christmas until Bruce Willis drops Alan Rickman off a California skyscraper!

Performance Details:

A Christmas Carol Classic Radiocast

By Nathan Jerkins

Directed by Carl Gonzales

December 8 - 17, 2022 | Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 pm; and Saturday Dec 17 at 2:30pm

Old Settler's Association of Williamson County | 3300 East Palm Valley Blvd. | Round Rock, TX | 78665

December 22 - 23, 2022 | Thursday at 8:00 pm; Friday at 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm

The Driskill Hotel | 604 Brazos St. | Austin, TX | 78701

Back for the 11th year of putting their signature spin on classic holiday stories, the players of the fictional KPNF radio station are recreating Dickens' cherished masterpiece. Witness Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchet, the Spirits and dozens of others brought to life by a small company of virtuosic voice actors and live foley sound effects reminiscent of "A Prairie Home Companion". Together, they tell the stirring story of an ice-hearted miser with one last shot at redemption on Christmas morning!

Part of the Great Plays in Great Places Series featuring stories that are inspired by, in convention with or performed in unique places across the region.

Special Events for A Christmas Carol Classic Radiocast:

Saturday, December 10: First Saturday Soiree

Celebrate opening weekend with the cast and creative team. When purchasing tickets, you may reserve a place for this event. Food and drinks will be offered.

Saturday, December 17 at 5:00 pm: Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast at Old Settlers

A reading of this new script-in-development between the matinee and evening performances of A Christmas Carol Classic Radiocast in Round Rock.

Thursday, December 12 at 10:00 pm: Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast at the Driskill Hotel

A late-night reading of this new script-in-development after the Thursday evening performance of A Christmas Carol Classic Radiocast in downtown Austin.

Information on A Christmas Carol Classic Radiocast is available at penfoldtheatre.org

Information about productions and season memberships is available at: penfoldtheatre.org/on-stage/2022-23-season/

Membership and Ticketing Information:

Single tickets are on sale now for A Christmas Carol Classic Radiocast and start at $16. Single tickets for Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast preview reading are also available and start at $10. Tickets are available online at penfoldtheatre.org.

Memberships are available now for the 2022-23 season for three shows (A Christmas Carol Classic Radiocast, Vincent, and Box). Memberships are the best way to receive priority seating, flexibility in scheduling, discounts on additional seats, no fees and more all while supporting the arts and many programs. Memberships start at $79 and are available HERE. Single tickets on sale will be announced at a later date.

About Penfold Theatre Company

Penfold Theatre Company has served the north Austin metro area for 15 years by telling intimate stories of hope and empathy. The company has reemerged from the pandemic with a particular focus on reimagining classics, which is reflected in the season line-up, as well as in several new initiatives.

In addition to the professional plays and musicals Penfold is known for (Penfold in the Park and the annual holiday radiocasts) new company initiatives include a five-year New Play Commission Series, a new Great Plays in Great Places Series and an Arts Leadership Apprenticeship in partnership with Texas State University.

The aim is that these new programs will have increased impact on the City, Sector and Penfold: City, by investing in Central Texas artists and creating community and dialogue around their work; Sector, by consciously reimagining the classical repertoire for a modern, diverse, local audience; and Penfold, by telling transportive stories that rekindle a sense of shared humanity, empathy and hope.