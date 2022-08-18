Cast Announced for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Penfold in the Park

Penfold Theatre Company has announced the cast and creatives for A Midsummers Night's Dream directed by Rosalind Faires running September 29 - October 16, 2022, made free to all at the Round Rock Amphitheater. Part of the 15th season of Penfold, Penfold in the Park returns with a joyful reimagining of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream placing all 21 characters in the hands of 4 virtuosic performers for a free night of fun for the whole family!

In this most beloved of Shakespeare's comedies, Lysandra loves Hermia, Hermia loves Lysandra, Demetrius loves Hermia, Helenus loves Demetrius, and no one loves Helenus (poor Helenus). When the members of this tangled love quadrangle lose themselves in a magical forest one midsummer evening, a band of mischievous fairies playing loose with a certain love potion catapult the romance, confusion and fun to an enchanted new level! Add a pair of warring fairy courts, a donkey head and a troupe of enthusiastically inept actors - then place all 21 roles in the capable hands of 4 virtuosic performers - and you'll be howling along with the characters, "Lord, what fools these mortals be!"

The cast includes Yunina Barbour Payne (A War of the Worlds) as Titania, Lysandra, Quince, etc., Taylor Flanagan (Henry V) as Puck, Hermia, Snug, etc., Dane Parker (A War of the Worlds) as Bottom, Helenus, Theseus, etc., and Kevin Percival (Control Group) as Oberon, Demetrius, Flute, etc.

Written by William Shakespeare and adapted and directed by Rosalind Faires, the production team also includes Costume Design by Jenny Hanna Chambers, Sound Design by Lowell Bartholomee, Set, Lighting and Properties Design by Natalie George, Technical Direction by Jacob Foster, Intimacy Consultant Cate Tucker, with Oscar Franco as Stage Manager and Carl Gonzales as Production Manager.

Penfold in the Park is free outdoor theatre provided in partnership with the City of Round Rock. A Midsummer Night's Dream allows Penfold to re-start the Penfold in the Park tradition with a fun, playful production in keeping with Penfold's new aim to reimagine classic works. The play will be the 10th installment of Penfold in the Park and the first at a new time - fall, rather than summer - for a more pleasant audience experience.

The October run time also provides crossover opportunities with other Round Rock arts organizations since several major events take place at that time, including Chalk Walk and Dia de los Muertos. Finally, the production advances Penfold's inclusion goals by showcasing the work of an ascending, local queer director, Rosalind Faires (Theatre Guild on the Air, A Miracle on 34th Street Classic Radiocast) and a variety of gender pairings represented in the play's six romantic couples.

Performance Details:

A Midsummer Night's Dream

By William Shakespeare

Adapted and directed by Rosalind Faires

September 29 - October 16, 2022 | Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 pm; No Performance Oct 9

Round Rock Amphitheater | 301 W Bagdad Ave. #250 | Round Rock, TX | 78664

FREE!

Back for the 10th year of Penfold in the Park! As Lysandra and Hermia flee Athens' oppressive laws into a forest full of meddlesome fairies, will love come out on top? This new spin on the classic story places all 21 characters in the hands of 4 virtuosic performers for a free night of fun for the whole family!

Parking: Free parking in surface parking lot and garage

*Part of the Penfold in the Park Series

Special Events for A Midsummer Night's Dream:

Â·Sunday, October 2: Midsummer Pride Night

Join your friends from Round Rock Pride to enjoy the show surrounded by community and love. Half the proceeds from the performance will go directly to the vital work of OutYouth.

About OutYouth: For 32 years, Out Youth has supported Central Texas LGBTQIA+ youth and young adults by providing safe places where they are loved, acknowledged, and accepted for exactly who they are. Their life-saving and life-changing programs and services ensure these promising young people develop into happy, healthy, successful adults. Out Youth hosts a variety of programs to keep their youth mentally and physically safe such as drop-in times at their youth community center, by offering free individual counseling and group therapy sessions, and through their in-school-support services. To find out more information about ways to get involved and about their services, please visit outyouth.org today.

Â·Saturday, October 15: ASL Interpreted Performance

Come experience this spectacular show and enjoy top-notch interpretation by Ploeger ASL Interpreting.

Information on A Midsummers Night's Dream is available at penfoldtheatre.org/event/a-midsummer-nights-dream/2022-10-16/.

Information about productions and season memberships is available at: penfoldtheatre.org/on-stage/2022-23-season/

Membership and Ticketing Information:

Memberships are available now for the 2022-23 season for three shows (A Christmas Carol Classic Radiocast, Vincent, and Box). Memberships are the best way to receive priority seating, flexibility in scheduling, discounts on additional seating, no fees and more all while supporting the arts and many programs. Memberships start at $79 and are available HERE. Single tickets on sale will be announced at a later date.