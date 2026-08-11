HORROR DE CÁMARA to Bring Chamber Horror to KMFA Offbeat Series

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KMFA Classical 89.5's Offbeat Concert Series is continuing its collaboration with Golden Hornet as they team up with Onix, Mexico City's premiere chamber ensemble, for an album and concert of horror, featuring works by Jimena Contreras, Felipe Pérez Santiago, and Graham Reynolds. This program includes two new commissions, concerts in Mexico and Texas, and an album release, all on the theme of Horror Stories.

Horror De Cámara (Chamber Horror) will take place Friday, October 23, 2026, at the KMFA Draylen Mason Music Studio (41 Navasota Street), presented in collaboration with Golden Hornet as part of the KMFA Offbeat Concert Series.

Horror De Cámara is the newest commission in Golden Hornet's MXTX: Cross-Border Series. This ongoing series of Texas-Mexico based commissions has aims of using music to overcome divides, as the two communities become one in making an artistic statement together. For this project, our shared interest in stories of the morbid, the supernatural, and the unknown come together to reveal how much our cultures have in common beneath surface differences.

Video game and film composer Jimena Contreras created a suite inspired by Mexican folk monsters, while Graham Reynolds adapted and developed his score for Ballet Austin's “Poe”, inspired by the life and work of Edgar Allan Poe. By placing these two musical traditions side by side, Horror De Cámara reveals how storytellers on both sides of the border have always been in conversation.

The ensemble for this Austin premiere features Mexico City based conductor and composer Felipe Pérez Santiago plus Austin classical music scene all-stars Alexis Buffum (violin), Taylor Wang (piano), Kenzie Slottow (flute), Ilia De La Rosa (cello), and Joey Colarusso (clarinet).

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