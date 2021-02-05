Broadway in Austin Will Return in December With HAMILTON
Five previously planned Austin debuts have been rescheduled, and Disney’s The Lion King has also been added to the season.
Broadway in Austin will return in December with Hamilton. Five previously planned Austin debuts have been rescheduled, and Disney's The Lion King has also been added to the season.
The Upcoming Broadway in Austin Season includes:
- Hamilton (Make it a 7-Show Package) | December 7-19, 2021
- Hadestown | January 11-16, 2022
- Tootsie | February 22-27, 2022
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory | March 22-27, 2022
- Disney's The Lion King | April 7-24, 2022
- Summer: The Donna Summer Musical | May 3-8, 2022
- Mean Girls | August 2-7, 2022
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://texasperformingarts.org/events/broadway-subscriptions.