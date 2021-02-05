Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway in Austin Will Return in December With HAMILTON

Five previously planned Austin debuts have been rescheduled, and Disney’s The Lion King has also been added to the season.

Feb. 5, 2021  

Broadway in Austin will return in December with Hamilton. Five previously planned Austin debuts have been rescheduled, and Disney's The Lion King has also been added to the season.

The Upcoming Broadway in Austin Season includes:

  • Hamilton (Make it a 7-Show Package) | December 7-19, 2021
  • Hadestown | January 11-16, 2022
  • Tootsie | February 22-27, 2022
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory | March 22-27, 2022
  • Disney's The Lion King | April 7-24, 2022
  • Summer: The Donna Summer Musical | May 3-8, 2022
  • Mean Girls | August 2-7, 2022

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://texasperformingarts.org/events/broadway-subscriptions.


