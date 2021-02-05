Broadway in Austin will return in December with Hamilton. Five previously planned Austin debuts have been rescheduled, and Disney's The Lion King has also been added to the season.

The Upcoming Broadway in Austin Season includes:

Hamilton (Make it a 7-Show Package) | December 7-19, 2021

Hadestown | January 11-16, 2022

Tootsie | February 22-27, 2022

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory | March 22-27, 2022

Disney's The Lion King | April 7-24, 2022

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical | May 3-8, 2022

Mean Girls | August 2-7, 2022

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://texasperformingarts.org/events/broadway-subscriptions.