Brian Justin Crum and BeBe Zahara Benet Added as Special Guests to Pride In Local Music Lineup

The Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce has announced American's Got Talent finalist Brian Justin Crum and RuPaul Drag Race inaugural winner Bebe Zahara Benet as special guests of the third annual "Pride in Local Music" event, celebrating local music through the rainbow heartbeat of the Live Music Capitol of the World. Austin musician Caleb de Casper will also join the local lineup.

Presented by Dell Technologies in partnership with the Long Center, this dynamic experience will now extend one hour from the originally announced time and take place on Saturday, June 25 from 12pm-9pm outside at the Long Center, gates open at 11am. Tickets are on sale now at prideinlocalmusic.com.

Singer-songwriter Brian Justin Crum became a viral sensation with his cover of Radiohead's "Creep" on America's Got Talent which has amassed over 100 million views online leading him to a fourth-place finish in the program's eleventh season. Currently based in Los Angeles, his first single "Show Me Love" reached #2 on the Billboard Dance charts and was named in the top 10 dance records of 2017.

Marshall Ngwa (a.k.a. renowned drag performer Bebe Zahara Benet) came to the United States from homophobic Cameroon with dreams of a better life and became the first winner of the now-iconic reality show Ru Paul's Drag Race in 2009. Zahara was also a contestant of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 3, where she finished in third place. A documentary about her called Being BeBe, made its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival in 2021 and in Austin this past May as part of aGLIFF's "Queer Spectrum" monthly screening series.

The one-day festival will feature musical performances from a myriad of local Queer artists including newly added Caleb de Casper along with previously announced Tje Austin, Bleached Roses, Pelvis Wrestley, BabiBoi, and Julie Nolan. This year's event now includes "The Google Queer Marketplace" an LGBTQ+ artist and resource marketplace curated by The Little Gay Shop, food trucks and more.

VIP packages will include a VIP Deck with performances by Tina G and Melissa Carper along with additional perks such as air-conditioned lounges, private accommodations, exclusive entertainment, and an expedited entry point among other perks.

A schedule of performances will be announced at a later date.

More information on all artists can be found at prideinlocalmusic.com/lineup.

Produced by Austin LGBT Chamber General Manager Steve Markel and the Chamber Arts Committee led by the committee's chair Todd Hogan-Sanchez and in partnership with the Long Center, all funds raised by "Pride in Local Music" will support the Austin LGBT Chamber Education Fund.

To stay up to date on all the latest news for "Pride in Local Music" at the Long Center including a complete lineup, schedule, artists, activities and how to donate, visit PrideInLocalMusic.com and follow @AustinLGBTBiz on Instagram and on Facebook.

TICKETS:

General admission tickets are $35.00. VIP tickets are $125.00 and include access to an elevated air-conditioned viewing area with an open-air patio and private cash bar, expedited line entry, VIP bathroom facilities, commemorative poster, and collectible credentials. Tickets are on sale now and available at prideinlocalmusic.com.