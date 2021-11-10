Book-It's Hybrid Season Continues with THE THREE MUSKETEERS

Book-It Repertory Theatre presents the second audio drama in its hybrid season, THE THREE MUSKETEERS, available to stream or download beginning November 23. This well-known and beloved classic is filled with daring feats and dramatic encounters that thrill our sense of chivalry and honor. Adapted and directed by Lamar Legend, this story is the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary storytelling techniques.

"Rereading this story, it became evident to me how important it is to bring this tale forward to a 21st century audience," Legend remarks. "By highlighting Dumas' delicious language, his almost slapstick-y style, and the characters' proximity to queerness, we supported this wacky and moving romp for both younger generations and the young at heart."

Artistic Director Gus Menary sees this marriage of well-worn comfort and newer technology as the perfect recipe for fabulous theatre. "The Three Musketeers is a classic, read for well over a century now, but perhaps that is because it is still a freshly exciting read filled with intrigue, romance, and hilarity. A buddy comedy by one of the world's greatest storytellers. And with the fantastic Lamar Legend adapting and directing it, we're all in for an explosive adventure conducted with great creativity and exacting discipline," says Menary.

The adventure begins in the Spring of 1625, the perfect time for a young adventurer to seek his fortune. And so, D'Artagnan makes his way from Gascony to Paris to enter the ranks of the King's musketeers. The three favorites of that old guard- Athos, Porthos, and Aramis-befriend the boy and take his battles on as their own (one for all, and all that). As they gallantly work to thwart the machinations of Cardinal Richelieu against the Queen, they are enveloped in the shady dealings of his spy, Milady de Winter. Honor and chivalry see them protect the realm, with only minor detours into illicit love affairs and palace intrigue.

The cast includes Trick Danneker as D'Artagnan, Porscha Shaw as Athos, Nicholas JaPaul Bernard =as Porthos, Nathaniel Tenenbaum as Aramis, Kathy Hsieh as Mme. Constance Bonacieux/Kitty, John Coons as Cardinal Richelieu/Bonacieux/Athos's Opponent, Kate Jaeger as Queen/Milady/O'Reilly/Planchet, Basil Harris as King/Buckingham/Rochefort/Executioner/Old Man/Bandit #1 and Adrian Cerrato as Officer/DeJussac/DeWinter/Treville/Bandit #2. Sound Design was by Stephon Dorsey . Antonieta Castillo Carpio was the Rehearsal Stage Manager. Audio Engineering was done by Benjamin Radin and Kyle Thompson. The Audio Book-It theme was composed and performed by Leanna Keith.

The 2021-22 season line-up includes Zen and the Art of an Android Beatdown, by Tochi Onyebuchi, an audio journey to the heart of identity and connection that will have you on the edge of your seat; The Three Musketeers, an audio adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' classic swashbuckling, buddy adventure filled with intrigue and romance; Beowulf, this one-person adaptation by renowned actor Julian Glover (Game of Thrones, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade), is a mythic tale that reminds us of the importance of a good story well told; Mrs. Caliban, a delicious combination of social satire and fantasy from author Rachel Ingalls and The Bonesetter's Daughter, by celebrated author Amy Tan, offers a bittersweet and deeply moving chronicle of war and revenge, through which we are reminded that forgiveness is always closer than it seems.

As part of our 32nd season, presenting both audio plays in 2021 and a return to in-person productions starting January 2022, Book-It Repertory Theatre joins with other area performance groups in requiring masking and proof of vaccinations or negative COVID-19 testing to ensure a safe and successful return of the Seattle-area arts. For entry to any and all performances at The Center Theatre at Seattle Center, patrons, artists, and staff will need to wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination (in a clear and legible format) or negative COVID-19 test (PCR within 48 hours or antigen within 24 hours. Please, do not attend your scheduled performance if anyone living in your household, or to whom you have regular exposure, is awaiting a Covid test within your 48- or 24-hour test period.) There will be no separate sections for vaccinated/unvaccinated patrons. Policies will evolve over time in response to the pandemic.

Subscriptions for the 2021-22 season are available online, by phone and by mail-in order form. Subscription packages range from $82-$185. Single tickets to the audio dramas are priced at $20 (Zen) and $25 (Musketeers). Single tickets to the in-person productions go on sale beginning November 9. Prices range from $26-$50. Students of all ages receive $20 tickets and must show a valid student ID. Groups of eight or more tickets are eligible for a 10% discount. Pay What You Can performances will also be available; check the website for more information.

Purchase tickets at book-it.org or by calling the box office at 206.216.0833. The box office is open Tuesday - Friday, noon to 5pm.