Beth Malone, Mela Dailey, Matt Alber and More Star in SING OUT!: A BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE

Austin Artists Project in collaboration with Ground Floor Theatre will present Sing Out!: A Broadway Musical Revue on June 3, 2021. This outdoor concert will bring the talents of six Tony and Grammy Award winners and nominees together in Austin for an evening of Broadway's most inspiring and life-affirming works. Tickets are on sale now at groundfloortheatre.org/singout.

Created out of a conversation at the 2019 Tony Awards between Beth Malone who originated the role of Alison Bechdel in the musical Fun Home on Broadway and Austin's own Mela Dailey about representation on stage through musical theatre, concerts, and pride, AAP leapt into motion to design an evening of personal stories and performances reflecting experiences in the LGBTQIA+ community.

"Sing Out! is a 90-minute Broadway musical revue with a twist that Austin will be able to experience and preview before it heads to New York City next summer at Jazz at Lincoln Center," explains Dailey. "It's important to hear personal stories and powerful performances by award-winning artists of the LGBTQIA+ community. And well, I think we deserve some fun after this past year of quarantine. We'll be celebrating our favorite songs from Broadway to pop, safe on an outdoor stage in partnership with Ground Floor Theatre."

Sing Out! showcases classic Broadway tunes from Rodgers and Hammerstein and Sondheim to newer works from The Color Purple and Hadestown with award-winning performers reimagining these Broadway blockbuster hits and bringing fresh interpretations of proven classics.

Malone on performing in Austin, "I'm thrilled to be coming to Austin for the first time! I have been curious about this city forever, and I've heard so much about the music scene, the food, the art, and the culture. Besides this special performance I'm dying to row across Lady Bird Lake, then eat some amazing tacos while listening to some awesome music. Plus, I always love coming to a town and injecting a dose of queerness and joy and positivity into the place! I look forward to meeting the locals, making some friends, and playing some amazing music with brilliant musicians."

Written and Directed by Kevin Little with Musical Direction from the piano by Shawn Kirchner. Youth Choir Director: Courtney Aguilar and Adult Choir Director: Kendra Lipman.

Sing Out! stars Beth Malone, Mela Dailey, Matt Alber, Kenny Williams, Carr Hornbuckle, and Jada Cato with special guests. Emcee: Rocky Lane. Musicians: Jimmy Blazer (bass guitar) and Masumi Jones (drums).

This outdoor socially distanced event will take place at the Ground Floor Theatre located at 979 Springdale Rd on June 3, 2021 at 8:00 PM, rain or shine.

Streaming options for the Austin performance will be available later in 2021.

The Austin engagement will serve as a launch to Austin Artists Project bringing Sing Out! to The Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City in June 2022.

DETAILS:

"SING OUT!: A BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE" | Thursday, June 3 | 8pm CST

Ground Floor Theatre | 979 Springdale Rd. | Reservations Required

www.austinartistsproject.org/singout

Tickets are "Pay What You Can" starting at $25; Recommended price is $150 per pod and available HERE.

Six Tony and Grammy Award winners and nominees perform together some of Broadway's most inspiring and life-affirming works. Sing Out! reimagines classic Broadway tunes from Rodgers and Hammerstein and Sondheim to newer works from The Color Purple and Hadestown. Emcee: Rocky Lane.

Run Time for Performance: This performance will run approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

Full information on Sing Out! can be found HERE.

SEATING OPTIONS:

All seating will be assigned within a Pod.

Social-distanced pods can fit seven to nine people.

Pods are bring your own chair and general admission.

Premium Supporter Pod seating is available. Secure a supporter pod HERE.

TICKETING OPTIONS:

Advanced sales only, online at groundfloortheatre.org or by phone at 512-840-1804.

NO walk-ups.

Tickets on sale now.

Performance will happen RAIN or SHINE.

Tickets are "Pay What You Can" starting at $25; Recommended price is $150 per pod with pods seating up to nine. Pods are available for purchase at groundfloortheatre.org/singout.

SAFETY PROTOCOL:

Sanitation before the performance using a combination of wipes and disinfecting sprays.

All guests, staff, volunteers, and participants must undergo a safety screening including temperature check prior to entry.

Masks required unless seated. AAP and GFT strongly encourages wearing a mask at all times.

Pods are 10 ft in diameter and have at an 8-foot distance between each group.

Hand Sanitizer locations throughout the venue including entry and exit.

Social distancing markers on location at Ground Floor Theatre.

STREAMING OPTIONS: