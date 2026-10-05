BISEXUAL SADNESS at Trinity Street Playhouse Casting Announced

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Casting has been announced for Bisexual Sadness, which opens its 12th season of performing universal, relatable stories here in Austin.

Jarrott Productions' Regional Premiere of this new comedy by L.A. playwright India Kotis will feature some familiar faces from previous JP productions, including Kelsey Mazak (Significant Other, A Million More To Go), Jacqui Calloway (The Niceties, POTUS), and Christopher Gonzales (Mother of the Maid). They will be joined by CB Feller, Catherine Woodiwis, and Violet Bolton-all making their debut performances with Jarrott Productions.

Directed by Jarrott Productions Producing Artistic Director Will Gibson Douglas (Home, I'm Darling; A Million More To Go) in the play's second ever production, Bisexual Sadness is a warm, messy, genuinely funny exploration of identity, belonging, cultural migrations, kinship, and love.

Bisexual Sadness is supported in part by an Elevate Grant of Austin Arts, Culture, Music & Entertainment, and will run from November 5 through November 22 at Trinity Street Playhouse, located inside First Austin Church at 901 Trinity Street in downtown Austin.

For more info and to make reservations, visit www.jarrottproductions.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 04 Hrs 50 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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