BISEXUAL SADNESS at Trinity Street Playhouse Casting Announced
Running from November 5 through November 22 at Trinity Street Playhouse.
Casting has been announced for Bisexual Sadness, which opens its 12th season of performing universal, relatable stories here in Austin.
Jarrott Productions' Regional Premiere of this new comedy by L.A. playwright India Kotis will feature some familiar faces from previous JP productions, including Kelsey Mazak (Significant Other, A Million More To Go), Jacqui Calloway (The Niceties, POTUS), and Christopher Gonzales (Mother of the Maid). They will be joined by CB Feller, Catherine Woodiwis, and Violet Bolton-all making their debut performances with Jarrott Productions.
Directed by Jarrott Productions Producing Artistic Director Will Gibson Douglas (Home, I'm Darling; A Million More To Go) in the play's second ever production, Bisexual Sadness is a warm, messy, genuinely funny exploration of identity, belonging, cultural migrations, kinship, and love.
Bisexual Sadness is supported in part by an Elevate Grant of Austin Arts, Culture, Music & Entertainment, and will run from November 5 through November 22 at Trinity Street Playhouse, located inside First Austin Church at 901 Trinity Street in downtown Austin.
For more info and to make reservations, visit www.jarrottproductions.com.
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