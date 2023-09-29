Austin Shakespeare Reveals 2023-24 Season

Learn more about the full season lineup here!

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 1 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Austin Shakespeare Reveals 2023-24 Season

Austin Shakespeare will re-vision some delightful music, comedy and sweeping drama in its upcoming 23-24 season, including a musical revue, the classics El Cid and a staged reading of An Enemy of The People, an homage to a classic American storyteller with O. Henry Stories, and Shakespeare’s Richard III and Romeo and Juliet.  

Songs From West Side Story will shake up the swanky Parker Jazz Club on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Songs From West Side Story will feature Austin Haller as music director/accompanist and some of the most beautiful melodies of Leonard Bernstein and the lyrics of the young Stephen Sondheim.  

  

Austin Shakespeare’s November show will be a new adaptation built for Austin of El Cid, with an entirely new translation from Corneille's French into English and Spanish by the award-winning Michael Meigs. It is a story of a hero who must fight for his father’s honor by dueling with the father of the woman he loves. Imaginative costumes for El Cid will blend modern and historical for a reimagining of the classic play. “I am so enthusiastic about our re-visioning of El Cid,” said Austin Shakespeare Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella. “We’ll have new music composed by Jeff Britting and a bit of exciting Spanish language.”  

  

December will bring a special staged reading of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People starring TV and film actor Mark Pellegrino, best known as Lucifer in Supernatural and Jacob in Lost, who is coming to Austin to perform. An Enemy of the People will be performed at KMFA’s new Draylen Mason studio Dec. 14-17.   

  

In late February Austin Shakespeare will return to the Long Center’s Rollins Studio Theatre with a new adaptation of three O. Henry Stories, featuring music and dance. A special event will also be held at the O. Henry Museum downtown. O. Henry, who briefly lived in Austin, romanticized the early days of the 20th Century.   

Young Shakespeare will bring the heightened drama in poetry and even dark comedy of Shakespeare’s Richard III to the Curtain Theatre.  Young actors ages 13-19 will have the privilege of performing in the fantastic setting of The Curtain Theatre, a replica of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.  Teens get a full rehearsal month with professional designers and directors culminating in seven performances over two weekends. 

  

Austin Shakespeare’s popular free Shakespeare in the Park is exploring possible new locations while the Barton Springs Pool area is under construction, but perennial favorite Romeo and Juliet will be staged under the stars.  




RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
Cast and Creative Team Set for MURDER ON THE LINKS Regional Premiere at Austin Playhouse Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for MURDER ON THE LINKS Regional Premiere at Austin Playhouse

Get ready for the regional premiere of MURDER ON THE LINKS at Austin Playhouse. Find out when and where to catch this thrilling production, and get all the details on dates and ticket information. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the intrigue and captivation of this highly anticipated show.

2
Interview: Odile Gakire Katese on THE BOOK OF LIFE at McCullough Theatre Photo
Interview: Odile Gakire Katese on THE BOOK OF LIFE at McCullough Theatre

Odile Gakire Katese, a Rwandan playwright, actor, director, and humanitarian, is known for her work in using theater and the arts to promote healing and reconciliation in her home country after the 1994 genocide. She is a remarkable Rwandan artist, playwright, and cultural entrepreneur known for her outstanding contributions to the fields of theater, literature, and cultural development. Her life and work have made a significant impact, both in Rwanda and internationally.

3
Review: THE NORWEGIANS at Austin Playhouse is deadly fun! Photo
Review: THE NORWEGIANS at Austin Playhouse is deadly fun!

The Norwegians, a comedy play written by C. Denby Swanson, is an 80-minute, one-act play that enchants audiences with a burst of dark humor and unexpected twists. Set in the gritty backdrop of Minneapolis, this quirky production brings together a motley crew of characters, each with their own idiosyncrasies, in a story that keeps the audience laughing from start to finish.

4
Cast and Creatives Set For Austin Premiere Of The THE THIN PLACE at ZACH Theatre Photo
Cast and Creatives Set For Austin Premiere Of The THE THIN PLACE at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre has revealed the cast and creatives for the Austin Premiere of The Thin Place written by Lucas Hnath with direction by Richard Robichaux in this eerie and gripping new play with an astonishing conclusion.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
TexARTS (9/29-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's Only a Play
City Theatre Austin at Genesis Creative Collective (10/20-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DEATH ON THE HALF SHELL *Two Comic Tales on Death & the Absurdities of Life!*
Mélange Theatre Company at Trinity Street Playhouse (9/21-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pipeline
The Alchemy Theatre (9/07-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo y Juliet
Oscar G. Brockett Theatre (4/11-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Maebell’s Suitcase
The VORTEX (6/14-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Flood of Spirits
Cheerful Secrets at THE DRISKILL (10/17-10/24)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center (4/09-4/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar announces dates for this year, Dec. 15 - 23, 2023 at the Palmer Events Center
Palmer Events Center (12/15-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sordid Lives
Austin Rainbow Theatre (10/06-10/14)PHOTOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You