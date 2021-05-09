Austin Shakespeare Offers Rhythm and Text Class Workshop Led By Gwendolyn Kelso

Austin Shakespeare will continue its series of workshops and classes with a Master class with experienced Shakespeare actor, Gwendolyn Kelso in person at noon Saturday, May 20, at a socially-distanced large space, 6100 Berkman Dr. Austin. Registration is available through www.austinshakespeare.org.

Focusing on Rhythm and Text, the class is available to all students, regardless of previous Shakespeare experience. This will be an intensive 90-minute work session with actors speaking Shakespeare's language.

Gwendolyn Kelso bio: An experienced Shakespearean actor with an MFA in Classical Acting from The Shakespeare Theatre DC/George Washington U. Gwen has worked extensively with Austin Shakespeare as Kate in The Taming of the Shrew, Beatrice in Much Ado about Nothing, Mistress Ford in The Merry Wives of Windsor, and Portia in The Merchant of Venice. Regional: Repertory Theatre of Saint Louis, Saint Louis Shakespeare Festival, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Saint Louis Shakespeare Company, Gamut Classic Theatre, and Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre, New York. Awards: 2014 Best Acting award International Fringe Festival in Tennessee William's Interior: Panic. Education: BFA Acting, Conservatory at Webster University. Gwen is a founding member of Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre NYC. For more info on Gwen Kelso visit www.gwendolynkelso.com.