Austin Shakespeare Announces Final Show Of The Season

Austin Shakespeare's season will culminate in a staged reading of George Bernard Shaw's Saint Joan at ZACH Theatre on Sunday, August 25, playing The Whisenhunt at ZACH with an intimate Arena Stage setting.

"Saint Joan is a stunning interpretation of the events surrounding the drama of Joan of Arc, from her first spark of joy to being burned at the stake and ultimately her belated canonization," said Austin Shakespeare Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella, who will direct Saint Joan.

Ciccolella has staged other shows at The Whisenhunt at ZACH including Terrance McNally's Master Class, Athol Fugard's My Children, My Africa and Stephen King's Misery. "We are delighted to bring this masterwork to ZACH's stage, she said. "Even as a staged reading the power and wit of the language is undeniable."

Veteran actor Helen merino will star in Saint Joan. "Joan is like hard sunshine: warm and glowing and completely unyielding. A force," she said. "There's so much to be inspired by in the play, but ultimately, Shaw makes us question ourselves." Additional cast members include Justin Scalise as the Dauphin of France as well as Richard Craig, Keith Paxton, Georgia McLeland and Michael Lucus.

Tickets, which start at $30, are available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4300603.





