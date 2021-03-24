Austin Playhouse Announces World Premiere of BERNADETTE NASON'S CONFESSIONS OF AN ENGLISH DANGER GIRL

Austin Playhouse has announced a world-premiere virtual production of Bernadette Nason's Confessions of an English Danger Girl, written and performed by award-winning actress, storyteller, and author Bernadette Nason. Nason returns to Austin Playhouse with this new one-woman storytelling experience running April 23 - May 1, 2021 with live Q&As after each performance. Tickets on sale today.

Named after her childhood club the Danger Girls, Bernadette Nason's Confessions of an English Danger Girl takes us through the ups and downs of adolescence through Bernadette's misadventures while growing up in 60s England. With the Danger Girls club slogan as inspiration, participants will learn of shenanigans, family dramas, and how "Helpful, but Dangerous" plays into Bernadette's recalled adventures.

April 23 - May 1, 2021

April 23, 24, 26, 30 and May 1 at 7:30 p.m. with April 25 at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets on Sale Now | Start at $12 with Pick-Your-Price per viewing screen now through April 22; starting at $15 if purchased April 23 or after.

An autobiographical solo piece by English actor, storyteller, author, and sometime comedian Bernadette Nason. It depicts summers as a youngster in England during the 1960s, and introduces themes of family dynamics, sibling rivalry, and how to end up in therapy. The show combines storytelling and stand-up in an attempt to share those formative years between ages 9 and 11, when adults get in the way and rule-breaking is the name of the game.

Tickets: Pick-Your-Price tickets start at $12 now through April 22; starting at $15 thereafter. Only one ticket needed per household/viewing screen. Viewers will receive a private link via email 24 hours before performance. The virtual lobby opens five minutes prior to performance. Tickets on Sale now.

Ticket holders will have 24 hours from the purchased performance start time to view the show.