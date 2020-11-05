Austin Nonprofit HOME Announces Updates For Virtual Benefit

HOME COOKIN' FOR THE HOLIDAYS streams on Friday, November 27.

Austin-based nonprofit HOME, Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers, announces the lineup for their cooking segment taking place during their annual benefit, "HOME COOKIN' FOR THE HOLIDAYS," on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. via virtual broadcast.

During the cooking segment portion of the benefit, event viewers will get to join several artists from the lineup in cooking up their favorite holiday dishes. The cooking lineup includes Shelley King and Delbert McClinton, Marcia Ball, Lisa Loeb, Lavelle White, Kevin Russell of Shinyribs, Irma Thomas, Carolyn Wonderland and emcee Turk Pipkin.

The music portion of this year's benefit will feature John Mayall, Marcia Ball/Tracy Nelson/Shelley King/Carolyn Wonderland, Delbert McClinton, Charley Crockett, Ray Benson, Lisa Loeb, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Ruthie Foster, Marc Broussard, Raul Malo, Jackie Venson, Gina Chavez, Vintage Trouble, Irma Thomas, Lucinda Williams, Shinyribs, Joe Ely, Jimmie Vaughan/Sue Foley/Mike Flanigin/Kaz, Jesse Dayton, Miss Lavelle White and Kathy Valentine. Turk Pipkin will be the emcee. The benefit will be donation-based and streamed via the HOME Facebook page and also via Youtube.

Event attendees who donate to the benefit will electronically receive all of the artists recipes from the cooking segment. For interested benefit sponsors and benefit donors, there will also be incentive packages coming soon to the HOME website.

For more information on HOME, see: www.homeaustin.org. i??

