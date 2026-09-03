Austin Gay Men's Chorus to Open Season With CRESCENDO Fundraiser

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Austin Gay Men's Chorus will open its 26-27 season with an intimate fall fundraiser and builds toward a holiday show anchored by a world premiere written just for them, then carries that momentum into a national showcase performance before closing out the year with its annual spring concert.

“Season 38 finds us more vibrant than ever, with our community, our audiences, and our impact continuing to grow in ways that inspire me every day,” said Chorus President Austin Powell. “This season promises to be one of our most artistically ambitious yet, with beautiful music and programs that showcase both timeless masterworks and bold new voices.”

The season kicks off Sept. 26 with CRESCENDO, AGMC's annual fall fundraiser at KMFA Studios. The evening features two performances, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., built around a lineup of chorus member acts alongside special guest artist Kenny Williams and select numbers from AGMC's small-group ensemble, Take Note. The night includes a cocktail hour and a silent auction.

AGMC's holiday show arrives Dec. 4-6 at First Austin with ONLY IN THE LOVE, AN AGMC HOLIDAY CONCERT built around the love that binds a community together.

“From the tender beauty of Biebl's Ave Maria and traditional carols like Silent Night to the irresistible fun of Santa Baby and Underneath the Tree, AGMC celebrates the season with full voice, full heart and more than a little flair,” AGMC Artistic Director Dr. Thomas Standish-Rinn said. “With stunning choreography, dazzling production and music ranging from beloved holiday classics to irresistible pop favorites, this is the holiday show Austin has been waiting for.”

The concert closes with a world premiere: acclaimed Austin composer Craig Hella Johnson has revoiced “All of Us,” the finale from his internationally celebrated oratorio “Considering Matthew Shepard,” arranging it specifically for AGMC's TTBB voicing, the four-part tenor and bass arrangement standard to men's choruses.

“AGMC is honored to give the premiere of this new tenor-bass voicing from one of choral music's most celebrated voices right here in Austin, and to help bring this groundbreaking work to choirs around the world,” Standish-Rinn said.

On Feb. 27, AGMC closes out the GALA Leadership Symposium with a concert. GALA Choruses is the national organization uniting LGBTQ+ choruses across the country, and the symposium brings together artistic directors, executive directors and staff from its member choruses for their annual leadership gathering, hosted this year in Austin.

“Closing the GALA Leadership Symposium is a meaningful moment for AGMC,” Standish-Rinn said. “As we continue to grow our national presence, we're excited to showcase Austin and everything this chorus has become to artistic leaders from across the country.”

AGMC wraps up its season on May 21-22 with ICONIC: AN AGMC SPRING CONCERT at First Austin, celebrating the songs, artists, and moments that have shaped generations and left an enduring mark on our culture. Through powerful storytelling and unforgettable music, ICONIC explores the people and performances that continue to inspire us, unite us, and remind us of the impact a single voice can have.

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