Austin Gay Men's Chorus To Present Spring Concert THERE'S A TIME FOR US

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Austin Gay Men's Chorus will take the stage for There's A Time For Us at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27, and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at First Austin. Tickets, which start at $20, are available here.

The season 35 spring show will highlight key moments in social movements and the progress that those moments create. There's A Time For Us will feature an array of songs that both emphasize the theme and showcase the chorus.

“We are weaving current hits into the show to transform what our patrons think a ‘choral concert' is. Think of a certain #1 song on the country chart,” said AGMC Artistic Director Daniel Arredondo. “Our patrons should expect to be inspired as we take them through a wide range of emotions – and hopefully, inspired to make a difference.”

Arredondo said the show's theme was inspired by how important it is to remember the past and to see how far we've come.

“When our chorus started 35 years ago, some singers hid behind fake names out of fear. We've come far, but we've still got work to do, especially for our transgender community members,” Arredondo said. “As we sing, celebrate and perform some of the iconic songs from our community and allies of generations past and present, we gather as one big family – because ‘us' represents more than just our audience, our city, our state or our country.”

In the spirit of making the concert a true event, attendees are invited to a pre-concert reception beginning one hour before the concert, featuring a cash wine and mocktail bar and light snacks.

Austin Gay Men's Chorus:

Initially named the Capital City Men's Chorus, the Austin Gay Men's Chorus was inspired by a 1989 visit to Austin by The Names Project. Since then, the chorus has grown significantly from an initial 16 members. Raising their voices in song to change minds, transform lives, and build community, the chorus has performed at Carnegie Hall as well as in Houston, Fort Worth, Denver and Montreal as well as several venues in Austin. Guest artists include Tony-nominated composer Andrew Lippa, Broadway star Nick Rodriquez, Grammy-nominated mezzo-soprano Rose Taylor, Austin's cabaret legend Karen Kuykendall, members of the Austin Lyric Opera, the Austin Civic Orchestra and others.

The chorus has recorded and released three CDs, performed several times on television and has provided music for such diverse events as the inauguration of Governor Ann Richards, comedienne Margaret Cho's “Cho Dependent” show, Round Rock Express baseball games, and the Geek Bowl Trivia contest. In 2019, the chorus name was changed to the Austin Gay Men's Chorus to reflect the pride of its members. Currently helmed by Artistic Director Dr. Daniel Arredondo, the Austin Gay Men's Chorus is the longest operating men's chorus in Central Texas.