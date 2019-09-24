Armadillo Christmas Bazaar Announces 2019 Music Lineup

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar announces the music lineup for the 44th season, giving live music fans and holiday shoppers the place to enjoy 36 entertaining and diverse music acts from local classics to newcomers, running December 13-24, 11am-10pm through December 23 and 11am-8pm on Christmas Eve at the Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road, Austin, Texas 78704. While shopping from nearly 200 artists for everyone on their holiday gift list, guests will enjoy the Armadillo Bazaar 2019 music lineup filled with award-winning local legends, touring musicians, and eight bands making their first appearance at the Armadillo over 12 days.

Known for bringing out special performances with high quality sound you can't catch anywhere else, the Armadillo Bazaar stage is an intimate treasure. The 2019 lineup features the upbeat, alternative soul of Swimming with Bears; the frontwoman of Wild Child, Kelsey Wilson's new project, Sir Woman; Grammy nominated, singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster; Armadillo classics Marcia Ball's Pianorama and Gary P. Nunn; Robert Ellis the "Texas Piano Man"; CJ Chenier the "Prince of Zydeco" and the Red Hot Louisiana Band; and the legendary Ray Wylie Hubbard.

The 2019 Music Lineup: 36 acts with 8 musicians new to the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar play throughout the 12 days before Christmas. Full 2019 Armadillo Christmas Bazaar Lineup: Ulla, Gina Chavez, Dale Watson, Eliza Gilkyson, John Fullbright, Micky and the Motorcars, Hot Club of Cowtown, Peterson Brothers, Texicana Mamas, The Watters, Jeff Plankenhorn, Gary P. Nunn, Warren Hood, Redd Volkaert Band, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Suzanna Choffel, Shelley King, Marcia Ball's Pianorama, Emily Gimble, Beat Root Revival, Jesse Dayton, Zack Person, Tomar and the FCs, Swimming with Bears, Mélat, Ruthie Foster, Sir Woman, Wood & Wire, Brothers of the Castle, CJ Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Jackie Venson, Carolyn Wonderland, Robert Ellis, Blazing Bows, Albert and Gage, Bill Kirchen. A full lineup and stage schedule is available at ArmadilloBazaar.com.

Shorter hours on Christmas Eve won't cut down on the family-friendly stage lineup. Closing at 8pm this evening, shoppers will still get a full day of activities and three special performances. The Blazing Bows kick off the day at 11:30am with Albert & Gage following on stage at 1pm and the unveiling of the 2020 Featured Art following their performance. Mid-Afternoon the 31st annual String-off competition helps keep Austin weird and fun. Christmas Eve at the Armadillo will close out in pure holiday fashion with Austin Legend Bill Kirchen playing two full set starting at 5pm and another at 6:30pm.

There is no better place to shop this season for art and gifts than the Armadillo Bazaar. Experience new additions including kid's activities, an art concierge service and a shopping scavenger hunt all while listening to live music, sipping a craft beer or cocktail and enjoying food from local eateries.

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is open December 13-23, 11am - 10pm and December 24, 11am - 8pm at the Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road, Austin, Texas 78704. Tickets are $10 for a single-day entry; available at the door, or in advance beginning September 24. For best value, purchase a season pass for $50, which allows for entry throughout the duration of the 12-day show. Free admission for children 12 and under. More information at ArmadilloBazaar.com.





