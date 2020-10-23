Angelo Civic Theatre Announces Two Upcoming Radio Shows

The shows include War of the Worlds and It's a Wonderful Life!

Angelo Civic Theatre has announced its upcoming lineup of live shows, including two radio shows.

Learn more below!

War of the Worlds Radio Show

October 2020

Originally broadcast from New York's Mercury Theatre in 1938, this infamous radio play, based on the novel by H.G. Wells, had many terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place.

Be sure to check back or check the company's Facebook page for updates on the date and time for this event as well as additional details.

It's a Wonderful Life Radio Show

December 2020

This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

Be sure to check back or check the company's Facebook page for updates on the date and time for this event as well as additional details.

For more information, visit https://www.angelotheater.com/index.php

