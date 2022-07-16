Andre Hayward and Friends To Perform At The 2022 Austin Chamber Music Festival

In a collaboration with Golden Hornet, Austin Chamber Music Center presents jazz legend Andre Hayward. Hayward's ensemble will perform work by composers Vincent Gardner, Edward W. Hardy, Claudia Hayden, Philip K. Jones II, and Hayward himself.

Tickets are on sale. Save up to 30% on your tickets by getting a discount package of 3+ Festival concerts. Subject to availability, $12 Student Rush (with student ID), $30 General Admission, and $55 Premium tickets may be purchased at the box office on the evening of the concert. The box office will open at 6:30 PM that day. If you prefer to watch online, please select a virtual ticket. Virtual tickets are available on a sliding scale and provide on-demand access starting the Monday after the concert until the end of July.

Program order to be announced from the stage

Serene Intentions | Andre Hayward

Wifi (World Premiere) | Claudia Hayden

Untitled | Vincent Gardner

Doxology | Philip K. Jones II

Flying | Edward W. Hardy

Peace Offering | Andre Hayward

Andre Hayward, trombone & curator

Gene Centeno, saxophone

Santana Rojas, trumpet

Edward W. Hardy, violin

Ilia de la Rosa, cello

Jimmy Blazer, bass

Philip K. Jones II, piano

Terrance McDaniel, drums

Andre Hayward is a gifted trombonist with the sound and clarity reminiscent of the late J.J. Johnson. Born in Houston in 1973, Hayward's first exposure to music was through his parents, Melvin and Barbara Hayward. He began playing trombone and tuba at the age of 11. He attended HSPVA, and continued to hone his skills with Houston's legendary educator Conrad O. Johnson. He has recorded or performed with Betty Carter, Joe Williams, John Lewis, Kirk Whalum, The Duke Ellington Orchestra and many others. Hayward toured as lead trombonist with The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and the Duke Ellington Orchestra.

Edward W. Hardy is a critically acclaimed Black and Puerto Rican composer, music director, virtuoso violinist and violist and is one of the foremost exponents of solo violin repertoire for theatrical productions. As the composer, music director and violinist of the smash hit Off-Broadway show The Woodsman Hardy's show was a recipient of the 2016 Obie Award and the 2014 Jim Henson Foundation Grant. Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts commissioned Edward's song cycle, BORN FREE (Sorrow Home, Lineage, The Struggle Staggers Us, and Southern Song) and premiered the work as part of their 2022 UNTRAPPED series.

Edward has received numerous awards, most recently winning 1st Prize in the 2022 University of Northern Colorado Concerto Competition and 2nd Prize in the 2022 Angie Southard Performance Competition. Edward is a proud member of Local 802 Musicians Union, Dramatist Guild of America, ASCAP and is affiliated with the Sphinx Organization, Exploring the Metropolis, and the Gateways Music Festival. He is also the founder and artistic director of the Omnipresent Music Festival - BIPOC Musicians Festival, and the digital marketing director and artistic advisor of Beethoven in the Rockies. Edward is a Doctoral candidate/ graduate teaching assistant in Violin Performance at the University of Northern Colorado under the mentorship of Dr. Jubal Fulks.

Talented multi-instrumentalist and Cleveland native, Phillip K. Jones II, began playing music at a very early age. By the age of four, he had learned and mastered the drums and began to play them in church. By age eight, his father, Rev. Phillip Jones, Sr., introduced and taught Phillip, Jr. on the organ. At age 12, Phillip studied at the Cleveland Music Settlement for two years. While attending, he was the organist for Greater Faith Baptist Church. During this time he toured twice to Nice, France where he performed as a drummer.

Mr. Jones attended and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. While there, he played for the school's gospel choir and the jazz ensemble which earned him the privilege to perform with famed gospel recording artist Walter Hawkins. Phillip attended Hampton University before attending Cuyahoga Community College, where he studied with Rodney Hubbard, Joe Hunter, Jackie Warren, Drene Ivy, LaFayette Carthon, II among other notable players. In 2007 Phillip graduated from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music with a Bachelor of Music degree. During his tenure at Oberlin he had the opportunity to perform with famed songstress Babbie Mason, and recorded on Bill Ransom's debut jazz CD "Generations."

